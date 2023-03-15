Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs

But never fear - we've done the legwork to help you choose the online therapy company that's right for you. We've surveyed over 10,000 users at 55 different online therapy and psychiatry companies, and we've even tested those services ourselves. Here are our favorite online therapy sites for a variety of mental health challenges so that you can find help quickly and focus on healing.

Finding a therapist that is a good fit isn't always an easy task. The good news is that if you're seeking relief from anxiety or depression, want support as you work through relationship challenges, need to find qualified help for a loved one, or more, considering online therapy options can often make counseling more convenient, affordable, and… doable.

Most Comprehensive: Talkspace Key Specs Price: $276-$516 monthly

$276-$516 monthly Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, teen counseling, couples therapy, psychiatry, medication management, messaging, live chat, phone, video

Individual therapy, teen counseling, couples therapy, psychiatry, medication management, messaging, live chat, phone, video Why We Chose It Talkspace has a reputation for being a reliable, affordable, and professional service–and we can see why. Its more than 3,000 licensed psychotherapists and psychiatrists operate across all 50 states and they have treated nearly one million clients struggling with a wide range of mental health conditions, from parenting stress to substance abuse. Chances are, you'll find someone here who can help—whether you're new to therapy or have been in treatment for a while and know exactly what you need. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists available in every state



Flexible scheduling



Multiple subscription plans



Uses audio, live chat, messaging, phone, and video options



Provides individual therapy, couples, and teen therapy



Offers psychiatric services, including medication management



Quick therapist matching process



Accepts health insurance plans



Relatively low rates



Accepts several insurance plans

Cons Most affordable plan is messaging-only (and text therapy is not always effective)



No sliding scale options



You have to commit to a monthly payment plan



You can't see therapist bios before signing up



No free trial periods or consultations

Overview With over 50 million Americans dealing with a mental illness but with nearly half of them unable to afford treatment, access to mental health care is more important than ever. Founded in 2012 to help repair the state of mental health care in America and make therapy more accessible, Talkspace was one of the first online therapy sites on the market. And it has grown to provide affordable and accessible quality care to clients in every state for a wide array of mental health challenges, making it stand out in in our evaluation because it's one of the most comprehensive, all-inclusive online therapy services around.. Whether you live in a major metropolitan city like New York or a rural area like North Dakota where it can be really tough to find a therapist taking new clients without sitting on a waiting list for months (i.e. a therapy desert), the platform's robust directory of mental health care providers makes finding a licensed therapist in your state easy. You don't have to rummage around the internet or make a dozen calls before finding someone who takes your insurance and has availability because Talkspace matches you with a compatible, qualified psychotherapist or psychiatrist within 48 hours (but usually less). Once you're matched, (which the company does after you fill out a brief online assessment) you'll be able to communicate with your provider via messaging, live chat, audio, video, or phone, depending on the plan you choose. Whether you're a mom that only has time to message your therapist after your kids are in bed or someone who wants regular, weekly therapy sessions, Talkspace can help by providing a variety of communication choices that meet your every need. Plus, unlike some of the other services on this list that focus on one type of therapy, like individual, couples, or psychiatry, Talkspace gives you options. You can sign up for individual therapy, receive medication management, and get couples counseling with your partner. You can even get your teen therapy too! And with Talkspace's 3,000 available therapists, you're sure to find someone who understands your identity—be that BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, or a certain religion—and is culturally sensitive. Types of Treatment Available As we noted above, Talkspace offers a range of services including: Individual therapy



Teen therapy for kids ages 13-17



Couples therapy



Psychiatry and medication management

The company also has therapists that specialize in working with veterans and the LGBTQIA+ community. Talkspace's providers can treat a variety of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, relationship issues, parenting stress, OCD, PTSD, grief, substance abuse, chronic illness, eating disorders, anger management, childhood abuse, communication and conflict-resolution skills, and more. Talkspace does not prescribe controlled substances, such as benzodiazepines for anxiety (think Xanax and Ativan), hypnotics like Ambien, and stimulants for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fatigue. "While those who need controlled substances to treat their symptoms might be disappointed, the oversight required when prescribing these habit-forming medications is more than is generally capable with an online service," explains Hannah Owens, LMSW and subject matter expert. "Therefore, Talkspace is actually being responsible in not prescribing these medications." That said, it should be noted that like any online platform, Talkspace is not the right option if you or your loved ones are in a mental health crisis, such as experiencing suicidal thoughts or a psychotic episode, as these conditions require a higher level of care than online services can generally provide. Plans & Prices Unlike in-person therapy or some of the other companies on our list, Talkspace is a subscription-based online therapy company that offers a variety of plans.. For individual and teen therapy, you can sign up for your one of three plans:: Messaging-only therapy: unlimited messaging with your therapist and guaranteed responses five days a week, for $69 per week ($276 per month).

Live therapy: four 45-minute live chat, phone, or video sessions, for $99 per week ($396 per month).

Live therapy + messaging: unlimited messaging, plus four live sessions, for $129 per week ($516 per month).

Couples therapy includes unlimited messaging and four sessions for $99 per week ($396 per month). These plans are relatively affordable compared to most in-person private practice rates, which run, on average, between $65 and $250 per session.Of the 105 Talkspace users we surveyed for this review, 58% said Talkspace is very affordable or affordable. If you want to sign up for psychiatry, this service isusually charged per session at $249 for the initial evaluation and $125 each follow-up session. However, it does offer some psychiatry packages. For example, for $365, you get your initial evaluation plus one follow-up appointment, or for $565 you get your initial evaluation plus three follow-up sessions. Medications are billed separately. One of the things that made Talkspace stand out amongst its competitors in our evaluation is that it does accept many major insurance plans. This means that you may be able to pay less out-of pocket than the subscription rates we noted above. Some of the plans it accepts include Premera, Cigna, Optum, Gatorcare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and more. Talkspace also takes flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) cards – these cards are connected to an account of your non-taxed money that you use specifically to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Ninety percent of the 105 Talkspace users we spoke to said that the service was excellent, very good, or good—making it one of the more popular online therapy platforms we reviewed. The majority of people we surveyed came to Talkspace for support with anxiety and depression and were prioritizing finding a culturally competent therapist, a variety of communication options, and scheduling flexibility, with session availability in the mornings, evenings, and weekends. They were also looking for affordable monthly subscription rates and insurance coverage. Once paired with a therapist, 78% of survey respondents said all or most of their needs were met, and 92% said their provider's qualifications were excellent, very good, or good. Our Talkspace tester especially appreciated the accessibility of this company, highlighting that "at Talkspace, you can get access to a provider within a day or two after signing up," which "can be a huge benefit to users in therapy deserts, or areas where there are few to no accessible mental health professionals."

Best for Couples: ReGain Key Specs Price: $240-$360 monthly

$240-$360 monthly Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, couples therapy, messaging, live chat, phone, video

Individual therapy, couples therapy, messaging, live chat, phone, video Why We Chose It ReGain's flexible service and expertise in relationships make it an easy choice for the best online therapy for couples. It offers accessible and affordable couples therapy through an easy-to-use platform and provides guidance for a wide variety of topics, from communication issues within the relationship to navigating divorce. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists available in every state



Flexible scheduling



Multiple subscription plans



Uses audio, live chat, messaging, phone, and video options



Provides individual and couples therapy



Quick therapist matching process



Additional educational resources

Cons Doesn't accept health insurance plans



No sliding scale options



You have to commit to a monthly payment plan



Only one subscription plan option available



Can't view therapist bios before signing up



No free trial or consultation Overview Sometimes, relationships could use a little help. Maybe you've been struggling with your communication, you're bickering more, you're dealing with infidelity, or you want to work on boosting your intimacy, ReGain, a sister site of online therapy behemoth BetterHelp, is your one-stop shop for your relationship. The online therapy company offers relationship guidance and support from relationship experts, including marriage and family therapists (LMFTs). It also offers premarital counseling for couples preparing to make a legal commitment to each other, as well as individual relationship therapy that you can start on your own and always ask your therapist to join later. Once you sign up, you'll take a quick online assessment before being matched with an individual or couples counselor, depending on what you're looking for, within days (but usually sooner). We appreciated ReGain's speed in matching you with a therapist, especially compared to its competitors. It doesn't keep you waiting for counseling. ReGain also offers resources that can help you determine whether couples or relationship counseling is right for you and your partner(s) before you even sign up—which is also a nice touch. On the site, you can find articles about topics like "What to Know Before Entering Couples Therapy" and "My Husband is Always Angry: Is It My Fault?" And if you do decide couples counseling is right for you, ReGain delivers relatively affordable sessions on a variety of platforms, including messaging, live chat, and video. Need to connect with your therapist between sessions? ReGain's got you covered. Can't find a private place to have a video session where your kids can't hear you? Don't worry, you can chat with your therapist via text instead. And with thousands of licensed therapists on the ReGain roster in all 50 states, you won't have a hard time finding a time slot for you and your significant other(s). Types of Treatment Available If your partner isn't a huge fan of the idea of couples counseling, don't worry – ReGain is for both individuals and couples seeking relationship support through talk therapy. This could mean challenges with conflict, parenting, communication, sex, mood, marriage, divorce, stress, anxiety, depression, addictions, eating, sleeping, trauma, anger, LGBTQIA+ matters, grief, religion, self-esteem, and more. Whether you have therapy with your partner(s) or by yourself, ReGain can address just about any relationship issue you might face. Like other online platforms, it isn't appropriate for crisis situations, including suicidality. Plans & Prices ReGain offers monthly subscription plans at $240–$360 a month, depending on the therapist you work with and where you live. This covers four 30- to 45-minute phone or video sessions. ReGain's prices vary because it utilizes surge pricing, just like its parent company BetterHelp - this means that the higher the demand for ReGain's services in your area, the more you will pay for those services. This is something to bear in mind when seeking out counseling through ReGain (though it still comes in on the lower end of the cost spectrum for therapy, which can reach up to $200 per session and beyond). ReGain does not take insurance or offer free consultations, but you can pay with an FSA or HSA card. It may offer discounts at certain times for certain users—make sure to ask! When it comes to affordability, 61% of the 105 ReGain users we surveyed said that ReGain was affordable or very affordable. Eighty percent rated the value of ReGain for the money as excellent, very good, or good. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Of the ReGain users we surveyed, 80% said ReGain met all or most of their therapeutic needs and 72% said they would recommend ReGain to friends and family. In addition, 84% of survey respondents reported that ReGain is better than other online therapy services they'd used in the past, and 77% rated the service overall as good, very good, or excellent. Our tester of ReGain reported that the therapist she and her partner worked with was "professional, listened to us, and was able to meet our needs," also emphasizing that "she worked with us to create goals based on our experiences and provided us with worksheets and activities that fit in with those needs."

Best for Teens: Teen Counseling Key Specs Price: $240-$360 monthly

$240-$360 monthly Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, teen counseling, messaging, live chat, phone, video

Individual therapy, teen counseling, messaging, live chat, phone, video Why We Chose It This well-organized online therapy service focuses exclusively on pairing licensed psychotherapists with teens ages 13-19. Teen Counseling specializes in the stress that adolescents can experience at school, in families, and with peers, making it an excellent choice for teens who need support navigating these treacherous waters. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists in all 50 states



Uses live chat, messaging, phone, and video options



Specializes in therapy for teens and for the parents of teens



Flexible scheduling



Multiple subscription plans



Quick therapist matching process

Cons Doesn't accept insurance



No sliding scale options



Shorter sessions



You have to commit to a monthly payment plan



You can't see therapist bios before signing up



No free trial periods or consultations Overview With physical and emotional changes stacked on top of social pressure and questions of identity, teenage years can be some of the most challenging. Anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, depression, anger, eating disorders, and other mental health obstacles can disrupt and upset even the most centered teen. That's what made Teen Counseling, a online therapy company operated by BetterHelp, stand out amonst its comeptitors: it expertly serves kids 13 to 19 (and their caregivers) in all 50 states, offering individual sessions to help with all of these mental health challenges and more. It's also our pick for best online teen therapy site, in part, because of its adaptable communication style. Teens can work with their therapists via messaging, live chat, phone, and video and go back and forth among these modes as needed. This type of communication makes its services especially accessible to teenagers, who have grown up with this kind of technology and might feel more comfortable texting with a therapist than meeting face-to-face. Teen Counseling also helps make quality mental health care for teenagers relatively affordable, especially for families who do not have health insurance. Clinicians at this service are all licensed psychologists, LMFTs, social workers, or psychotherapists, so you can rest assured that your teen is going to receive quality mental health care from someone who understands them (even if you don't!). Types of Treatment Available As noted above, Teen Counseling offers individual talk therapy for teens and their caregivers. Its highly-trained therapists are not only experts in treating this age group, but also the issues that predominantly affect them, such as anxiety and stress, eating disorders, depression, low self-esteem, and the fallout from bullying—which roughly 20% of 12- to 19-year-olds experience. While everyone is potentially at risk of being bullied, teenagers who are socially isolated, disabled, or identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning may be more at risk. Teen Counseling recognizes this and strives to provide the support a bullied teen needs to build their self-esteem and develop coping strategies. It's important to note again that online therapy, including Teen Counseling, is not for people in crisis. Plans & Prices Teen Counseling, like its parent company BetterHelp, is a monthly subscription therapy service that offers just one plan. For $240 to $360 a month, you get four live 30- to 45-minute sessions, plus messaging. The online therapy company does not take insurance, but will accept HSA and FSA cards. Still, when it comes to cost, 50% of the Teen Counseling users we surveyed said prices were very good or average – this is especially important if more than one member of the family needs therapy. User Satisfaction & Testing Survey respondents felt their overall experience with Teen Counseling was above average, with 85% reporting they had an excellent, very good, or good impression of the platform. Seventy-six percent of users were able to find a therapist who met all or most of their needs, and 75% were satisfied or very satisfied with the therapist options provided. The son of our Teen Counseling tester, who was the one using the service, told his mom that "he enjoyed talking to his therapist and that she was giving him 'a different way to look at things' that he hadn't thought about before." Most notably, our tester reported that her son "indicated that he wanted to keep engaging in therapy using the Teen Counseling platform even after this review was complete."

Best for Depression: Online-Therapy.com Key Specs Price: $200-$440 monthly

$200-$440 monthly Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, couples therapy, messaging, phone, video Why We Chose It All Online-Therapy.com therapists use cognitive behavioral therapy—one of the most effective evidence-based approaches for treating depression. The dedication to this therapy approach and an emphasis on providing a "complete online therapy toolbox" to help you with your depression symptoms make Online-Therapy.com a great choice for online therapy for depression. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists available in every state

Flexible scheduling

Multiple subscription plans

Uses messaging, phone, and video options

Provides individual and couples therapy

Provides helpful resources in addition to therapy sessions

Quick therapist matching process Cons Doesn't accept insurance

No sliding scale options

You have to commit to a monthly payment plan

You can't see therapist bios before signing up

No free trial periods or consultations Overview Whether you're sad all the time, having trouble getting your work done, or even just not wanting to get out of bed in the morning, Online-Therapy.com can help you conquer your depression. Its providers use cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, a therapy technique that helps you identify negative thought patterns and reframe those thoughts to be healthier and less self-destructive. This technique can be used in both individual and couples therapy (two services Online-Therapy.com offer), and it is highly effective in treating depression and anxiety. Once you answer a few questions and sign up for an account, Online-Therapy.com pairs you with a therapist and cognitive behavioral program that includes video and text sessions, worksheets, and online journals to help you reframe negative thoughts and rewire your brain for healthier reactions to triggering stimuli. We found the variety of digital resources for things like stress and depressive symptom management particularly noteworthy as it was something few of the company's competitors offered. For example, Online-Therapy.com has an online therapy program specifically for depression, which includes a free online depression rating scale questionnaire, worksheets to help practice CBT skills between sessions, a journal to track your symptoms, and even access to free yoga exercises. Online-Therapy.com was founded in 2009, which means it was one of the most well-established platforms serving clients all around the world that we evaluated. And it stands out for its affordable and convenient care to help you manage your depression. Types of Treatment Available Online-Therapy.com offers individual and couples therapy, as well as digital cognitive behavioral therapy programs for everything from depression and anxiety to anger management, insomnia, PTSD, and borderline personality disorder. You can sign up for support from the service and work with clinicians in every state via messaging, phone, or video. Plans & Prices Online-Therapy.com delivers on its promise to make therapy affordable. The platform's four monthly subscription plans are: Basic: $200 a month for a cognitive behavioral program and unlimited messaging with a therapist.

$200 a month for a cognitive behavioral program and unlimited messaging with a therapist. Standard: $320 a month for the program, plus four 45-minute therapy sessions via text, phone, or video, in addition to unlimited messaging.

$320 a month for the program, plus four 45-minute therapy sessions via text, phone, or video, in addition to unlimited messaging. Premium: $440 a month with eight 45-minute therapy sessions and all of the benefits of the other two tiers.

$440 a month with eight 45-minute therapy sessions and all of the benefits of the other two tiers. Couples Therapy: $440 a month with four 45-minute couples therapy sessions, plus access for both of you to everything in the basic plan. Eighty-four percent of the 105 Therapy-Online users we surveyed said that the service was very affordable, affordable, or somewhat affordable. Unfortunately, the company doesn't take insurance. But it does accept HSA and FSA payments. It doesn't advertise any discounts, but it can't hurt to ask! User Satisfaction & Testing Insights When asked to rate Online-Therapy.com overall, 85% of the users we surveyed said they felt the company was good, very good, or excellent. Additionally, 82% of respondents reported that they found a therapist who met all or most of their needs. Fifty-two percent reported that they sought out Online-Therapy.com's services for treatment for depression. Our tester interviewed a therapist working for Online-Therapy.com, who emphasized the convenience of the service. "I appreciate the flexibility around when and how I work with my clients," she explained. "Not only can I connect with a client from anywhere, anytime, I can also choose the means of connecting (through video, voice call, or live chatting)." Our surveyed users agreed, with 21% reporting that offering multiple session types (such as texting, phone, and video) was most important to them when looking for an online therapy service.

Best for Psychiatry: Talkiatry Key Specs Price: Depends on insurance, no self-pay options

Depends on insurance, no self-pay options Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual psychiatry, child and teen psychiatry, medication management, video Why We Chose It Talkiatry excels at accessibility and inclusivity, offering services for anyone and everyone over the age of five. Serving 42 states and the District of Columbia, this psychiatry-only site accepts more than 60 insurance plans and pairs you or your child or teen with a board-certified practitioner who can help with depression, anxiety, mood disorders, ADHD, and more. Talkiatry's carefully curated collection of clinicians come from diverse backgrounds and represent diverse identities, helping you find a psychiatrist who gets you. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists available in most states

Flexible scheduling

Providespsychiatry and medication management for children age five and over

Quick therapist matching process

Accepts many health insurance plans

Prioritizes diverse practitioners

Features thorough psychiatrist bios

Free 15-minute consultation

Referral to Talkiatry talk therapist if necessary Cons There are no self-pay options

No discounted subscription plans

Video option only Overview There is a shortage of psychiatrists in many parts of this country, which means that if you happen to live in ones of these psychiatry deserts, you might find it difficult to get an appointment without having to first join a waitlist. But Talkiatry, an online psychiatrist practice launched in 2022 that has quickly grown to offer access to more than 300 psychiatrists in 42 states and counting, is adding more mental health care options in underserved areas for both kids and adults. So say goodbye to driving three hours each way to meet with a psychiatrist you've been waiting months to see—with Talkiatry, your access to care is immediate and convenient from the comfort of your own home. Talkiatry's providers all accept health insurance—which is also relatively rare in the US—and they have a diverse range of specialities and backgrounds, meaning it is likely that you'll be able to find one that can care to your individual care needs. We also appreciated how carefully the service pairs you or your child (as long as they are five years old or older) with a board-certified psychiatrist within just three days or less. The process starts with an online assessment, then a free 15-minute consultation. To ensure that you're getting the best care possible, all sessions are held via video so that patients and providers can meet face-to-face. Types of Treatment Available Talkiatry clinicians specialize in psychiatric evaluation for mental illness and medication management for major mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), insomnia, and bipolar, and treat clients ages five and up. Many Talkiatry psychiatrists also specialize in LGBTQIA+ care. Unlike most online psychiatry services, Talkiatry practitioners can prescribe controlled substances, like Adderall for ADHD and benzodiazepines for anxiety. To make this possible, Talkiatry provides extensive oversight of its prescriptions by offering 60-minute initial evaluations and 30-minute follow-up sessions, twice as long as most other online psychiatry companies offer. So if you need one of these medications, rest assured that you'll be receiving careful and appropriate treatment. It is important to note that this service is not for you if you are dealing with an eating disorder, personality disorder, schizophrenia, substance abuse, self-harm, or suicidality. These conditions usually require more frequent care and in-person sessions due to the severity of their symptoms. Plans & Prices Talkiatry is not a monthly subscription service. Instead, you pay-per-session, plus the cost of any medication you are prescribed. There are no self-pay options at Talkiatry; you have to use insurance. It also accepts FSA and HSA payments, plus offers a free 15-minute initial consult. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Eighty-nine percent of the 105 survey respondents who used Talkiatry reported that the psychiatry and medication management services at Talkiatry were excellent, very good, or good, and 70% said Talkiatry met all or most of their needs. What's more, 89% said the diversity of Talkiatry practitioners was excellent, very good, or good, and 95% felt the same about the company overall. One of our Talkiatry testers reported that "both the intake and the sessions at the company are long and thorough, allowing your psychiatrist the time to really get to know you and diagnose you accurately." He also noted that "Talkiatry seems to be a company that is very focused on delivering accessible, affordable care, but also quality care."

Best for Anxiety: Brightside Health Key Specs Price: $95-$349 monthly

$95-$349 monthly Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, psychiatry, medication management, messaging, video Why We Chose It Brightside Health shines when it comes to personalized care for anxiety, offering combinations of therapy, psychiatry, and medication management specifically for this condition. Plus, Brightside provides ways to track progress and develop coping and self-care skills, all at relatively affordable monthly subscription rates. Pros & Cons Pros Licensed therapists available in every state

Flexible scheduling

In-depth intake questionnaire helps with accurate assessment

Focus on anxiety

Provider directory online

Multiple subscription plans

Uses messaging and video options

Provides individual therapy, psychiatry, and medication management

Quick therapist matching process

Accepts health insurance plans Cons No sliding scale options

You have to commit to a monthly payment plan

More expensive than many other services

Primarily offers just one type of therapy service

No free consultations or trials Overview Nearly 19% of all adults in this country have an anxiety disorder, making it one of the most common mental health conditions in the US. But whether you are dealing with panic attacks, agoraphobia, or just generally feeling restless and uncomfortable, Brightside Health can meet you where you're at because its takes a holistic approach to treating your anxiety. It offers therapy, with or without psychiatry and medication management, to treat the often menacing symptoms of this common mental health challenge. According to Brightside, there is up to a 60% better chance of recovery from anxiety with both medication and therapy, making its services in both treatment areas even more important when facing anxiety symptoms. Once you take an online assessment, you're paired with a provider within two days – so you won't have to suffer long with your symptoms. Serving adults in all 50 states, Brightside offers weekly video sessions with your licensed therapist and psychiatrist, plus messaging between sessions, which can feel especially bolstering to those dealing with anxiety. Therapy services also include self-paced, self-care audio lessons that help you learn skills and habits to address symptoms of anxiety and depression. Types of Treatment Available Brightside Health clinicians are all licensed and specialize in treating mild to severe anxiety, as well as phobias, panic disorders, depression, and insomnia, with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The company also treats depression, and more complex mental health challenges like bipolar II (a mood disorder involving periods of depression and mania) or OCD. In addition to clinical services, Brightside offers a helpful menu of self-help practices and lessons on developing coping skills, in addition to ways to track your mood and therapeutic progress through your anxiety treatment. The goal of these classes is to help you reshape negative thought processes that contribute to your anxiety and give you time to practice your new anti-anxiety skills. If you opt for a treatment plan that involves medication, the psychiatrists, physicians, and psychiatric nurse practitioners at Brightside Health use proprietary software to determine the right medications and doses for your unique challenges. Brightside practitioners don't prescribe controlled substances like Xanax, Klonopin, or Ativan though. Plans & Prices Brightside Health is a subscription-only platform and offers three monthly plans: Medication only: $95 a month, plus your copay of $15 a month for prescriptions. This includes an initial 15-minute intake and messaging with your provider for regular updates and medication adjustments.

$95 a month, plus your copay of $15 a month for prescriptions. This includes an initial 15-minute intake and messaging with your provider for regular updates and medication adjustments. Therapy only: $299 a month for four 30-minute sessions (initial intake is 45 minutes) and unlimited messaging between sessions, as well as video lessons for skill-building.

$299 a month for four 30-minute sessions (initial intake is 45 minutes) and unlimited messaging between sessions, as well as video lessons for skill-building. Medication and therapy: $349 a month, plus your copay or $15 a month for prescriptions. It accepts Aetna, Optum, United Healthcare, Cigna, Allegiance, and Anthem insurance, as well as FSA and HSA payments. Ask about its student discounts as well! Of the 105 Brightside Health users we surveyed, 88% reported that Brightside services were very affordable, affordable, or somewhat affordable. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Ninety percent of the Brightside Health therapy users we surveyed thought the overall service of the platform was excellent, very good, or good, while 91% said the same of medication management and psychiatry services. In addition, 75% said they would refer a friend to the site, and 62% said they would use Brightside if they were to start online therapy over again. Sixty percent of our Brightside users said that they sought out Brightside services specifically for anxiety. Our Brightside tester reported that "both therapists I met with offered outstanding care," and that "they were kind and responsive, and my first therapist used the chat feature accessible in the portal to send me helpful worksheets on issues we had discussed after our session." She especially appreciated this aspect of her care, explaining that she "found taking the self-care lessons in tandem with the therapy sessions to be very effective."⁠

Best for Families: Little Otter Key Specs Price: $200-$500 per session

$200-$500 per session Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Platforms: Children's therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, teen counseling, psychiatry, meditation management, messaging, phone, video Why We Chose It Little Otter is an online therapy service for children and their caregivers with a stellar reputation. It prioritizes the mental health of children under the age of 14, but uses a whole family approach to make sure parents have the tools and training they need to support the healthy development of their child and their family as a whole. Pros & Cons Pros Serves children up to 14

Provides parent training, family support and couples counseling

Offers psychiatric services and medication management

Uses messaging, phone, and video options

Provides helpful additional resources Cons Relatively expensive

Only takes one insurance plan (Kaiser Permanente)

Cannot see provider bios unless requested

Only available in 11 states

No free consultation

No sliding scale options Overview Whether your newborn isn't sleeping through the night, your toddler is having violent tantrums, or your pre-teen is showing signs of anxiety, Little Otter is an online therapy company that might be able to help because unlike all the other therapy companies we reviewed, it treats children from birth to age 14 and their families. We appreciated that the company takes a comprehensive approach to family mental health by treating parents, couples, co-parents, siblings, grandparents, and families, in addition to kids. Keeping the whole family in mind can strengthen family relationships and make it easier for parents, siblings, and other family members to provide the kind of support kids in therapy might need. The company is also founded by Helen Egger, MD, a veteran child psychiatrist who has developed reliable assessments for common emotions and behaviors in early childhood related to family stress. And even though the company only offers therapy and psychiatric services in 11 states, Little Otter also offers free online assessments and articles to help you navigate ADHD, developmental trauma, school shootings, behavioral challenges, addiction, and more—even if the company isn't yet serving your state. The sign-up process at Little Otter starts with a free online assessment, then a paid 30-minute intake session. Once the website determines that there are Little Otter practitioners in your state, you're paired with a licensed mental health practitioner who is employed full-time by Little Otter, unlike many other platforms that hire practitioners as contractors, instead of full-time staff members. You can communicate with your assigned therapist or psychiatrist via messaging, phone, or video sessions, making sessions easy and accessible no matter what you need. Types of Treatment Available Little Otter offers child therapy and psychiatry along with couples therapy, family therapy, and parent coaching, and can help with anxiety, depression, trauma, eating disorders, ADHD, behavior disorders and challenges (like tantrums), OCD, grief, and relationship conflicts, providing services for the entire family all in one place. Its licensed clinicians include board-certified psychiatrists who can prescribe and manage ADHD medications and more. Plans & Prices You may find the rates at Little Otter relatively high for online therapy—only 54% found Little Otter affordable or very affordable. The company doesn't offer monthly subscription plans; rather, it charges per session, or per bundle of sessions. Little Otter rates are: $540 for a 90-minute psychiatric assessment plus one standard therapy session

$2,040 for a 12-session therapy bundle (sessions are 45 minutes at $170 each) Plus, you must sign up for a mandatory initial 30-minute consultation costs $90. While Little Otter does accept insurance, it is only in-network with Kaiser Permanente. It does accept FSA and HSA cards though. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Little Otter customers are generally satisfied, with 75% of those we surveyed saying their overall experience was excellent, very good, or good. Fifty-eight percent of survey respondents said they would recommend Little Otter to a friend, while 81% said Little Otter was much better, better, or a little better than similar services they'd used in the past. One of our Little Otter testers said that "Our providers have done exceptionally well in offering services that meet all of our needs," especially considering they were a military family, a community that is "unique and diverse." Seventy percent of our surveyed users agreed, reporting that Little Otter met most or all of their needs.

Most LGBTQIA+ Affirming: National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network NQTTCN Key Specs Price: Depends on therapist

Depends on therapist Insurance Accepted: Depends on therapist

Depends on therapist Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, messaging, live chat, phone, video Why We Chose It The National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network is an online therapy directory (or list of mental health providers) that is making huge strides in serving the LGBTQIA+ community by ensuring each of the practitioners it lists identify as LGBTQIA+, just like its clients. This extra level of empathy and safety in finding a therapist who can relate to what you are going through make the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network a great choice for LGBTQIA+-affirming therapy online. Pros & Cons Pros Detailed provider bios

Directory organized by state

Queer and trans therapists provide affirming services to their community

Therapists offer various services including marriage counseling and individual therapy

Many therapists speak different languages besides English

Some therapists offer a sliding-scale fee Cons Not all therapists in the directory accept insurance

Hard to search directory by type of therapy or insurance Overview

For people belonging to marginalized communities like LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, or both, finding a culturally informed therapist can be challenging. From referring to your gender or sexual identity as a "lifestyle" or "choice" to being told to simply alter your "preferences" to please your family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community regularly face discrimination in the therapy room as well as in day-to-day life. And members of the BIPOC community face similar challenges in therapy, especially when they end up paired with providers who don't understand the structural racism inherent in the mental health system, which leads to things like the over-diagnosis of psychotic disorders in Black men and the misunderstanding or dismissal of the challenges and discrimination people in the BIPOC community face every day. Enter the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network, a directory that stood out to us for its ability to help you find therapists who identify as queer, trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, genderqueer, bisexual, lesbian, gay, and as people of color. It was founded by psychotherapist Erica Woodland in May 2016 while he was working at Brown Boi Project as a resource to increase access to "healing justice resources" for both the LGBTQIA+ community and the BIPOC community. Plus, all providers listed on the network are licensed professionals working in community health, private practice, or a medical setting, so you can be sure that you'll receive quality care. Types of Treatment Available What you find on the directory in terms of types of therapy and communication style will depend on who has registered with the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network. There appear to be therapists licensed in 30 states who offer a range of therapeutic approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), the Gottman Method, ADHD coaching, trauma-focused therapy, and more for individuals, couples, and families. Plans & Prices

Therapy rates will also vary depending on the therapists registered with the directory. However, the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network does have a fund that it maintains to help financially underprivileged individuals cover the costs of mental health care. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Eighty-four percent of the 180 National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network users we surveyed rated the directory as very good or good overall. In addition, 75% of respondents said they were likely or very likely to recommend the directory to someone else, and 77% said they would use the directory to look for another therapist again. Additionally, 68% said they found a provider who was able to meet all of their needs. Our reviewer of the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color directory felt that "the website is easy to navigate," and found the process of looking for a provider on the directory to be "intuitive."

Best for BIPOC: Inclusive Therapists Key Specs Price: Depends on therapist

Depends on therapist Insurance Accepted: Depends on therapist

Depends on therapist Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, messaging, live chat, phone, video Why We Chose It If you are seeking a culturally informed therapist who identifies as BIPOC, the Inclusive Therapists directory is a reliable and comphrehensive resource. This online therapy directory has hundreds of listings of BIPOC mental health providers in every state and offers additional workshops and free resources pertaining to racial and cultural identity and mental health. Pros & Cons Pros Detailed provider bios

Can search based on geographic locations, types of therapy, and social identity

BIPOC providers who prioritize culturally informed care

Some therapists offer a sliding-scale fee Cons While psychiatrists are included in the directory, it isn't clear which providers are licensed to prescribe medication

Does not clarify which state therapists are licensed to practice in Overview In 2019, although 40% of the United States population identified as an ethnic or racial group other than white, a whopping 88% of mental health counselors and 70% of social workers were white. The Inclusive Therapists directory helps address this lack of diversity in mental health providers by listing BIPOC and culturally informed therapists and psychiatrists who offer a variety of services in all 50 states. A culturally informed therapist might share an ethnic or racial identity with you, meaning they understand on a personal level the daily challenges you face as a member of the BIPOC community, both within and outside therapy; a culturally informed therapist is also able to recognize and address those challenges in therapy, whereas a therapist unfamiliar with these issues might ignore or diminish them, or even unwittingly discriminate against you themselves. Founded in 2019 by psychotherapist Melody Li, LMFT, the Inclusive Therapists directory aims to be a mental health justice movement addressing the discrimination members of the BIPOC community can face in seeking mental health services. "As a queer migrant of Color and diasporic settler on Turtle Island, despite my many privileges, I had my fair share of struggles in finding a therapist that gets me," Li writes on the directory website. "I was tired of educating my therapist on what it's like to navigate systemic injustices impacting my communities." Types of Treatment Available The directory includes listings for therapy for individuals, couples, families, children and teens, and group therapy, as well as psychiatric care, medication management, and coaching. On the Inclusive Therapists directory website you can search for a therapist by state, therapeutic approach, insurance provider, sliding scale rate options, and category (including transgender trauma, abuse, loss, human trafficking trauma, PTSD, racial trauma, and religious trauma), among other options. Plans & Prices Because the Inclusive Therapists directory is a mix of therapists across the United States and Canada who have their own practices, rates vary. About 71% of the Inclusive Therapist directory providers we surveyed offer sliding scale services and 42% don't take insurance. User Satisfaction & Testing Insights Sixty-seven percent of the 180 Inclusive Therapists users we surveyed were able to find a provider who met all of their needs, and 68% said they found it very easy or easy to find a therapist who met their needs through the platform. Eighty-nine percent said the platform was very good or good overall. Our reviewer of the Inclusive Therapists directory was, as a Black woman, able to "see the value in this directory," noting that "navigating the website and search functions only deepens my confidence in this directory's ability to provide further access to psychotherapy services for marginalized communities," and points out that "users can also rest assured that any therapist they find on the directory is trustworthy—therapists must go through a vetting process before listing their services on Inclusive Therapists."