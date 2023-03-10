Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies

Improved access is considered the biggest benefit of online pharmacies, with convenience and reduced costs following close behind, according to a 2021 International Pharmaceutical Federation surve y . Online pharmacies make filling prescriptions for everyday medications a snap, but how do you know which one's best for you? To help you find the best online pharmacy to fit your needs, we evaluated over 30 companies, compared costs, quality, and availability, and consulted a subject matter expert to round up our top picks.

Need a prescription but don't have time to take off from work and sit around waiting at the doctor's office to only then head over to the pharmacy and hurry up and wait some more? (Not to mention scheduling a new-patient appointment today takes 24% more time than it did in 2004.) Or maybe you've got your prescription already, but you had to leave the pharmacy empty-handed after the pharmacist quoted you a price you couldn't afford. You're not alone there: roughly 18 million Americans can't afford to pay for the prescriptions they need. Online pharmacies hope to address all of these problems by making it cheaper, faster, and easier to get the medications you need.

01 of 08 Most Comprehensive: RedBox Rx RedBox RX Learn More Key Specs Cost: Medical consults $0-$69; prescriptions start around $10-$25 per month

Medical consults $0-$69; prescriptions start around $10-$25 per month Medical Consultation Required? In most instances

In most instances Accepts Insurance? No. Accepts health savings account (HSA) and flexible spending account (FSA) payments

No. Accepts health savings account (HSA) and flexible spending account (FSA) payments Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It RedBox Rx offers free medical consultations for birth control, hair loss, or erectile dysfunction. The service is available in all 50 states, can ship prescriptions to your home or local pharmacy, and offers consults and medication for many health concerns. Pros & Cons Pros Free medical consults for many concerns

Medical advisor reviews your information within 24 hours

Prescriptions sent to your home or pharmacy of your choice

Discreet packaging

Conspicuous customer service contact and refund info Cons Only for patients 18 and older

Cannot mail prescriptions to Washington D.C. residences

Does not fill prescriptions from outside providers

Does not accept insurance

Can't treat erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation in North Dakota and South Carolina Overview RedBox Rx does it all, and for a low price: whether you're experiencing erectile dysfunction, hair loss, a urinary tract infection (UTI), headaches, nausea, eczema, anxiety, depression, or need birth control, it's got you covered. RedBox Rx is one of the few online pharmacies that goes beyond addressing sexual/reproductive health and hair/skin issues to also offer mental health and primary care prescriptions. The company was launched in 2021 as a low-cost telehealth and pharmacy service by Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain. While RedBox Rx may not have been around for very long, its parent company was founded in 1930. Licensed medical providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, or physician assistants) are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST seven days a week for live consultations. To access care, find your concern within one of the five main care categories listed on the homepage—Men's Health, Women's Health, Hair & Skin, Mental Health, and Primary Care—then click "get started." You'll be asked if you have a preferred medication or any comments for the prescriber. Then, create an account, complete a medical assessment form, and find out if a telemedicine consultation is necessary for the prescription you need prescribed. If so, you'll be sent into the virtual waiting room while your prescriber reviews the information you submitted. Within a few minutes, you will meet with your provider, who will decide if medication is right for your situation and submit your prescription. Your medication will ship for free and arrive via USPS in discreet packaging to the address listed in your account. Consultation costs range from free to $69 depending on your issue: For instance, birth control and hair-loss appointments are free, with prescription options starting at $10 per month; erectile dysfunction (ED) appointments are also free, with prescriptions starting at $1 per pill; an appointment for anti-aging creams is $10, with prescription starting at $20 per month; mental health appointments are $25, with most prescription options starting around $20-$25 per month; most primary care concerns cost $20-$39 for an appointment and prescriptions start from $10 to $30 per month. COVID-19 and short-term prescription refill appointments cost $49. RedBox Rx keeps prices low by not working with insurance. It mostly prescribes generics, but some brand-name prescriptions are also available.

02 of 08 Best for Subscription: Blink Health Blink Health Learn More Key Specs Cost: $10 monthly subscription fee for telehealth prescription services, plus cost of medication

$10 monthly subscription fee for telehealth prescription services, plus cost of medication Medical Consultation Required: Not always; in some cases and states

Not always; in some cases and states Accepts Insurance: Yes

Yes Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It For $10 a month, you get unlimited access to messaging and consultations with licensed healthcare providers, seamless auto-refills, and low-priced prescriptions. Pros & Cons Pros Subscription includes unlimited messaging with providers

Can get new prescription via telehealth or bring your current prescription

Over 250 birth control pill options available

Auto-refills

Customer service available seven days a week Cons Not available in all states

$10 monthly subscription fee

Not for first-time users of hormonal birth control

Only for adults Overview Blink Health was founded in 2014 as a way for people to save money on prescriptions, similar to GoodRx. In 2019, the service added telehealth prescribing appointments for birth control. So there are two models here: you can either bring your current birth control prescription to Blink Health to get it filled or you can get a subscription to its telehealth service and have a virtual consultation with a healthcare provider to get a new prescription. Online prescribing is available for birth control, ED, hair loss, high cholesterol, cold sores, and acid reflux. To get a new prescription, start by choosing the medication you're interested in. (One caveat is that Blink Health is not for first-time users of hormonal birth control, and you must choose a medication you've used before.) You can peruse the list of options or enter the name of your medication in the search box. Within 24 hours of submitting your request, a physician will follow up with you. Next, you'll have a virtual medical consultation and, if appropriate, your chosen medication will be prescribed and sent to your home within three to five business days. Auto-refills are shipped every one to three months, according to your prescription. To access telehealth, you must subscribe to the service for $10 per month. Subscriptions include unlimited messaging with healthcare providers, which can be handy if you want to try a different medication or discuss any troubling symptoms. Telehealth for birth control pills are only available in: California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas. For erectile dysfunction, you must be ages 25 to 65, and live in: California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas. Blink Health has experienced some controversy. In 2017, a former investor filed a $30 million lawsuit against the company alleging fraud, breach of contract, and other illegal actions, but a judge tossed the case out in 2022.

03 of 08 Best for Erectile Dysfunction: Roman RO Man Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free medical consultations; $4-$90 per dose

Free medical consultations; $4-$90 per dose Medical Consultation Required: Not always; in some cases and states

Not always; in some cases and states Accepts Insurance: No

No Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It We love that Roman offers free initial assessments—and free unlimited follow-ups—plus fast, discreet shipping, reasonable prices, and easy refills alongside clear safety information and comprehensive FAQs for its erectile dysfunction medications. Pros & Cons Pros Choose monthly or quarterly auto-refill

Prescriptions sent to your home or pharmacy of choice

Free consultations

Lots of health info on website Cons Can't guarantee prescription prices if sent to your local pharmacy

Does not fill prescriptions from outside providers

Does not accept insurance

Only for patients 18 and older Overview Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or maintain an erection. It's estimated that 52% of men between ages 40 and 70 experience ED, representing 30 to 50 million men in the U.S. and 150 million men globally. Many health issues are thought to contribute to ED, including high cholesterol or blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and depression. Further about a quarter of ED cases are thought to be a side effect of various medications. All this is to say that ED is common and nothing to be ashamed of seeking help for. Roman was designed to address all your ED needs. It was his experience with erectile dysfunction that led Zachariah Reitano to found Roman in 2017. Though it has since expanded its focus, this basis in helping men access medications for erectile dysfunction still stands out. In addition to being a great place to go for ED meds, Roman sells benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation, topical and pill treatments for male hair loss, and testosterone level evaluations and supplements. Since its founding, the company has branched out beyond men's health and can now address a wide range of men's health, women's health, and basic primary care concerns. It offers generic and brand-name versions of Viagra and Cialis. Brand name Viagra starts at $90 per dose, with its generic starting at $4 per dose; brand name Cialis starts at $20 per dose and its generic version starts at $8 per dose. To begin, just find your condition in the website's drop-down A-Z menu of what it treats, then click "start online visit." You'll answer some customized questions and then a healthcare provider will review your request within 24 hours. Your provider will then either submit your prescription or let you know that they need more information about your condition and may request a virtual consultation. In some cases, your state of residence may require a virtual consultation. If prescribed, you'll get free, discreet two-day shipping of your medication and unlimited free follow-up appointments. Side effects of ED medications include headaches, facial flushing, stuffy nose, and upset stomach. Rare, but serious, side effects include an erection lasting longer than 4 hours, hearing loss, and vision loss. People taking PDE5 inhibitors with nitrates, or any nitrate medications, should not take ED medications due to the risk of a life-threatening interaction.

04 of 08 Best for Birth Control: Lemonaid Health Lemonaid Health Learn More Key Specs Cost: Medical consults mostly $25; ED medication $2 per pill, birth control pills $15/3-months

Medical consults mostly $25; ED medication $2 per pill, birth control pills $15/3-months Medical Consultation Required? Not always; in some cases and states

Not always; in some cases and states Accepts Insurance? No; no HSA of FSA payments either

No; no HSA of FSA payments either Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It Lemonaid Health is a one-stop shop for people with uteruses' health needs. The service has prescriptions for UTIs, hot flashes, and over 100 hormonal birth control options, including the ring, patch, and morning-after pill. Pros & Cons Pros Extensive FAQs section with info for each diagnosis/concern

Easy refills

Prescriptions sent to your home or pharmacy of your choice

Frequently offers discounts on first order of medication

Often ships several-months supply of medication

Most medical consults are flat rate of $25 Cons Does not fill prescriptions from outside providers

Only for patients 18 and older

Only one hair loss prescription available and it's for men only, according to the website

Does not accept insurance

No free consultations Overview Lemonaid Health provides telehealth consultation and prescription services for a variety of health needs under the topic umbrellas of men's health, women's health, mental health, skin, and general health. We especially love that its medical consultations are typically a flat rate of $25, it has several low-cost treatment options for people with uteruses' reproductive/sexual health needs. Lemonaid is especially flush with birth control options, with 100 hormonal pills, the ring, and the patch to choose from, in addition to offering the morning-after pill. Lemonaid Health is now a decade old, having been founded in San Francisco back in 2013. In 2021, the company was acquired by DNA testing giant 23andMe. Among the things Lemonaid Health says it can help with are: ED, premature ejaculation, anxiety, insomnia, seasonal affective disorder, smoking cessation, migraine, genital herpes, asthma, acid reflux, high blood pressure or cholesterol, hypothyroidism, UTIs, hot flashes, and acne. The company also works with local labs to offer low-cost tests for STIs, A1C blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and blood type. Overall, customers appear satisfied with the service. First, you indicate which medication you are interested in, then fill out some information about your medical history. Lemonaid Health will review your submission and respond within 24 business hours. The company's business hours are M–F 5 a.m.–5 p.m. and weekends 5 a.m.–4 p.m. PT. Many patients won't be required to have a live video or phone consult, but some conditions require them and some states have regulations requiring them. If medication is prescribed, it can be sent to your home in discreet packaging or called into your pharmacy of choice. Lemonaid Health keeps costs low by not working with insurance and offering many generic options, in addition to some brand-name prescriptions, so it's a great option for people without insurance. Birth control pills are $15 for a three-month supply. Hormonal birth control contains synthetic forms of the hormones progestin and estrogen, or just progestin, to prevent ovulation. Averting pregnancy isn't the only purpose of birth control; it can also lighten periods and reduce menstrual cramps, acne, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), anemia, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) symptoms, and endometriosis symptoms. Hormonal birth control is available as pills, a vaginal ring, dermal patch, and other formats. If taken as directed, birth control pills are 99% effective at preventing pregnancy; with non-perfect use, they're 91% effective. Common side effects include nausea, mood changes, worsening migraines, breast tenderness, and weight gain. Rare, but serious, side effects include blood clots, heart attack, high blood pressure, and stroke. Women who use tobacco products or have clotting disorders or high blood pressure or cholesterol run a higher risk of serious side effects. Progestin-only birth control is less likely to cause serious side effects.

05 of 08 Best for Generics: Sesame Care Sesame Health Learn More Key Specs Cost: Medical consults begin at $40, discount with subscription; generic prescriptions $5/month

Medical consults begin at $40, discount with subscription; generic prescriptions $5/month Medical Consultation Required: Yes, video appointment

Yes, video appointment Accepts Insurance: No; accepts HSA/FSA payments and will provide superbill for potential insurance reimbursement

No; accepts HSA/FSA payments and will provide superbill for potential insurance reimbursement Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It While Sesame has a higher appointment cost than many other online prescribing services we reviewed, that consultation gets you access to its pharmacy of generics that mostly cost $5 a month. Pros & Cons Pros $5 monthly supply on most generics

Same-day or next-day appointments available

Can read doctor bios before booking

Choose your appointment time

Auto-refills

Clear pricing Cons Video appointments required

Appointments can get pricey: from $40 to over $100

Only for patients 18 and older Overview If you're OK paying a bit more to see a doctor, Sesame Care's medication costs can't be beat. For instance, generic Cialis for erectile dysfunction is $5 for 30 tablets; generic Yasmin birth control is $5 for 28 tablets; generic Lexapro for anxiety/depression is $5 for 30 tablets. There are several ways to get started with Sesame: you can enter a term in the search bar on the main page, such as a symptom, specialty, or condition. Or, underneath the search bar, you'll find buttons for "I need to see a doctor urgently" or "I need a prescription refill." Scroll down the page and you can access care by clicking through lists of the top-booked appointment types like "UTI consult" and "ED consult," specialties, symptoms, and $5 medications. Further down the page, you will find a selection of doctor bio boxes, with headshots, clear prices, and upcoming available appointment times. There's even a toggle button you can flip on the website if you only want to see a list of doctors who have availability within the next two hours. You can also search for a specific doctor, if you want. Before booking, you can read more about providers on their bio pages, even customer reviews. Each doctor also has a selection of color-coded tags on their profile, such as "Available today," "Highly rated," and "Loyal patients," but the one you'll want to look for is the "$5 Meds" tag, meaning this doctor can prescribe generic $5/month medications via SesameRx. During your visit, the doctor will listen to your concerns and decide if medication is appropriate. If prescribed, your medication will arrive at your home via USPS within two to four days in discreet packaging. You don't have to subscribe to Sesame to access telehealth prescribing services, but you can join if you want. Subscriptions cost $11 per month or $99 per year and will save you $20 on all telehealth visits and grant you one free blood test per year. Sesame's doctors can treat over 120 conditions, including: Acid reflux

Allergies

Anxiety

Arthritis

Asthma

Birth control

Depression

Diabetes

Erectile dysfunction

Hair Loss

Infertility

Insomnia

Irritable bowel syndrome

Mood disorders

Seizure

UTI

06 of 08 Best for Hair Loss: Ro Pharmacy RO Pharmacy Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free medical consultation; hair loss medications range from $16 to $35 a month

Free medical consultation; hair loss medications range from $16 to $35 a month Medical Consultation Required: Not always; in some cases and states

Not always; in some cases and states Accepts Insurance: No

No Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It Ro makes accessing care for your hair loss easy and affordable and offers four different treatment options. Consults are free and medications range from $16 to $35 a month. Pros & Cons Pros Free online consultation

Free, discreet shipping

Auto-refills

Four hair-loss treatment options

Live consultation may not be required Cons Only generics for hair loss

Can't guarantee prescription prices if sent to your local pharmacy

Does not fill prescriptions from outside providers

Does not accept insurance Overview Ro was founded in 2017 as Roman, a men's-health focused telehealth and prescription service. Its main concerns were the common, but potentially embarrassing conditions of erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and hair loss. The company hoped to make it easier and cheaper to access medications to address these issues by doing so online. This grounding in men's health shines through. Ro offers four different treatment options for hair loss. Finasteride and topical minoxidil (generic Propecia and Rogaine) for $35 a month, finasteride alone for $20 a month, topical minoxidil alone for $16 a month, or oral minoxidil (generic Loniten) for $30 a month. These drugs come with some warnings: finasteride is not appropriate for all people with testicles and should not be used by people with uteruses or handled by pregnant people; oral minoxidil is a boxed warning drug and is considered off-label for hair loss. To get started with Ro, choose your condition/concern or medication of choice from the website's drop-down A-Z menu. Next, you'll answer some customized questions. Within 24 hours, a healthcare provider will review your request. The provider will then either submit a prescription for you or reach out to tell you they need more information about your case and must meet with you either online or by phone. In some cases, your state of residence may require a live video consultation. If prescribed, you'll get free, discreet two-day shipping of your medication and unlimited free follow-up appointments. Within a few years of its founding, Ro branched out beyond traditional men's health and can now address: genital herpes, weight management, excessive sweating, acne, allergies, anxiety, depression, SAD, cold sores, dandruff, eczema, hot flashes, skin aging, tobacco use, and vaginal dryness. It also offers a wide range of vitamins, supplements, and at-home health testing kits.

07 of 08 Best for Temperature-Sensitive Shipping: Optum Rx Optum RX Learn More Key Specs Cost: Medical consults free to $55; medications range in price.

Medical consults free to $55; medications range in price. Medical Consultation Required: Yes for new prescriptions or refills, no if transferring a prescription

Yes for new prescriptions or refills, no if transferring a prescription Accepts Insurance: No for telehealth visits, but can use FSA/HSA; yes for transferred prescriptions, only United Healthcare

No for telehealth visits, but can use FSA/HSA; yes for transferred prescriptions, only United Healthcare Free shipping? Yes Why We Chose It Optum Rx's temperature-controlled, cold chain packaging not only meets but exceeds international standards. This means you can feel confident that your temperature-sensitive medications were not exposed to higher temperatures during transit that might render your prescriptions unuseable. Pros & Cons Pros Temperature-controlled shipping exceeds standards

Some consultations free

Can get telehealth prescriptions/refills or transfer prescriptions

Accepts insurance for transferred prescriptions

Telehealth can be used by minors with parent/guardian present Cons Primary care consults expensive: $55

Insurance not accepted for telehealth appointments

FAQs and website could be easier to navigate Overview Most medications can be stored at typical indoor temperatures without adverse effects, but cannot withstand temperatures above 93° F. Some medications must be kept at very specific temperatures in order to maintain effectiveness and safety. Pharmacies rely on "cold chain," systems of cold storage facilities, refrigerators, and cold packaging, to maintain medicine temperatures during shipment. But how can you be sure your medication was safely shipped? One study found that at some point during transit, nearly all mail-order pharmacy shipments were exposed to temperatures outside the recommended range. In the winter, packages spent 68% to 87% of their transit time in unsuitable temperatures; in summer, 27% to 54% of their transit time. Luckily, Optum Rx's cold chain packaging exceeds international standards. It ships all temperature-sensitive medications in meticulously designed temperature-controlled packaging that the company has spent years researching and testing. Optum Rx has even developed a proprietary method for shipping medications when temperatures outside are 0° F to 32° F to prevent medications from freezing. Optum Rx is another two-model company, that is, you can either transfer your existing prescriptions to its online pharmacy service, or you can access telehealth and have a provider prescribe you medication through the service. On the website, you can access telehealth consultation, prescribing, and refill services for common primary care concerns, mental health, birth control, erectile dysfunction, and hair loss. Appointment costs range from free to $55. For instance, birth control consults are free; general telehealth appointments are $55. The best news about Optum Rx is that you can book a telehealth visit for your kids: children under age 18 can be seen by its virtual providers so long as the parent/guardian is present for the appointment. While you cannot use insurance to cover the cost of telehealth, you can use United Healthcare to help pay for prescriptions you transfer to Optum Rx. You can also purchase an array of tests and other over-the-counter products in the online store.