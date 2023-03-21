Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health

Still, ordering prescription medication online can be tricky if you've never done it before. You also need to ensure the pharmacy you're going through is legitimate and safe. To help you navigate birth control online, we've researched and vetted over 30 of the best online pharmacies, compared costs, quality, and availability, and consulted a subject matter expert with an extensive nursing background.

By ordering your birth control online, you can skip the often long wait to see a doctor in person. If you don't have insurance, it also typically costs less out-of-pocket. You can even get the prescription delivered straight to your door and avoid the pharmacy altogether. You don't have to forego medical care, either, as most online birth control pharmacies require a consult with a physician before writing and filling a prescription.

Birth control is an essential part of daily health care for many people, whether it's for family planning, treating a condition like PCOS, or helping to control acne. But getting access to it can be frustrating and difficult. It often takes weeks — if not months — to get an appointment with an OB/GYN in order to get a prescription. Thanks to online pharmacies that provide birth control, however, the process can be much easier.

Best for Ease of Use: Nurx Nurx Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $25 consultation; $15+ per month for Rx (self-pay); free shipping

$25 consultation; $15+ per month for Rx (self-pay); free shipping Medical Consultation Required? Yes (annually)

Yes (annually) Accepts Insurance? Yes (but does not submit claims for consultations at this time) Why We Chose It Nurx is affordable compared to other companies we reviewed, gives patients access to health care providers, is easy to use, and ships three months' worth of birth control at a time. Pros & Cons Pros Online medical consultation costs only $25

Automatic refills for one year

Available for ages 13 and up Cons Not available in every U.S. state yet

Generic medications may sometimes be swapped in for brand medications Overview If you're looking for an online birth control pharmacy that's super intuitive and affordable, you can't go wrong with Nurx. All you have to do to get a 90-day supply of birth control is answer a few questions, set up an online consultation with a doctor, and decide what method and brand of birth control is right for you. Once the health care provider submits your prescription, you'll receive three months' worth of the medication within one to three days via USPS, and refills will be sent to you automatically for a full year. So unless you change your delivery settings, you can just set it and forget it. For self-paying users, birth control medication starts as low as $15. While Nurx does accept insurance for birth control prescriptions, all users will have to pay $25 for their consultation, regardless of insurance status. This fee also includes the ability to message a provider as often as you need for a full year — which is helpful for general questions and if you decide you'd like to try another type of medication. Medication pricing varies based on what type of birth control you pick (pill, ring, patch, shot, or emergency birth control, such as Plan B) and your insurance. Nurx is currently available in 34 states. It offers more than 50 different types of birth control options to patients over 13 years old (though some states require parental consent for birth control).

Best for Availability: Amazon Pharmacy Amazon Pharmacy Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $8+ for one month of medication (for self-pay)

$8+ for one month of medication (for self-pay) Medical Consultation Required? Yes (not offered through the company)

Yes (not offered through the company) Accepts Insurance? Yes Why We Chose It Amazon Pharmacy stocks a huge selection of birth control options, from generic to name brand. Plus, Prime members get free two-day shipping on prescriptions. Pros & Cons Pros Wide range of brands and birth control types available

Self-pay rates for most generic medications are very affordable

Displays the cost of medication with and without insurance Cons Requires a prescription from an outside health care provider

Must have a Prime membership to get shipping and some savings benefits Overview If you're happy with your current health care provider, but just want an affordable way to get your birth control, then Amazon Pharmacy is the way to go. Since the company is so large, it has a wide range of birth control brands as well as generic types available, so you'll be more likely to find your preferred brand of birth control in stock than you would at a smaller online company. Unlike many of online pharmacies, Amazon Pharmacy does not offer consultations with a health care provider through its website, so you can stick with your current gynecologist or primary care physician. Simply have your provider send your prescription through, set up your insurance information (if you have it), and it will take care of the rest. In addition to hormonal birth control pills, Amazon Pharmacy offers the hormone patch (which you wear on your skin for around 21 days), the shot (typically administered every three months to suppress ovulation, and must be given in a doctor's office), and the ring (which contains hormones and is worn inside the vagina for up to a year — depending on the brand). Emergency contraception is also available (such as the generic form of Plan B One-Step, which you take after unprotected sex). Amazon ships to patients in all 50 states and partners with most major insurance companies, so you'll likely find what you're looking for at a competitive price. Pricing does depend on what type and brand of birth control you choose, and whether or not you have insurance. However, there won't be surprises when it's time to check out, because Amazon clearly lists the cost if you're self-paying or if you are using your specific insurance. While you do not have to be a Prime member to use Amazon Pharmacy, a Prime membership does come with the benefit of medication discounts and free two-day shipping. Either way, though, you can arrange to have your birth control shipped in three-month supplies that auto-renew.

Best for Acne Control: Twentyeight Health Twenty Eight Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $26 annual fee (includes provider consultation); $18+ for birth control (self-pay)

$26 annual fee (includes provider consultation); $18+ for birth control (self-pay) Medical Consultation Required? Yes

Yes Accepts Insurance? Yes Why We Chose It Twentyeight Health offers a number of hormonal birth control brands and types that are typically prescribed to help fight acne. The variety available allows you the freedom to try different types of medication to find the one that works best. Pros & Cons Pros Unlimited messaging with provider

Emergency contraception available

Self-pay starts as low as $18 per month for birth control

Sees patients as young as 13 in many states Cons Only available in 34 states (and D.C.) at this time

Must email customer service in order to cancel your account Overview In addition to preventing pregnancy, another benefit of hormonal birth control is that it sometimes can help control acne. It does so by balancing out the increased production of the hormone androgen (particularly during puberty) with the hormones estrogen and progestin. However, a big part of determining whether or not the medication will help clear up your skin is figuring out which specific medicine works best with your unique body and hormone levels. Twentyeight Health offers several brands of birth control that have been shown to help reduce acne. You'll have to pay a $26 annual fee to use the service, but that includes a medical consultation with a provider to get a prescription for your birth control as well as unlimited messaging with a provider for a full year. So, if you have questions or concerns about your birth control, or want to try a different kind, Twentyeight Health has you covered. You can also choose to skip the consultation by moving an existing prescription over to Twentyeight Health (but you'll still have to pay the $26 fee). The cost of birth control depends on insurance and the brand. For self-paying users, medication starts as low as $18 per month, when bought as a multipack. Birth control through Twentyeight Health is available for patients as young as 13 (though minimum age limits vary and parental consent may be required in certain states) in 34 states, plus the District of Columbia. Self-paying patients can choose to have one month of medication delivered at a time, but there's also the option to get three, six, or even 12 packs in one shipment — the more you purchase at once, the higher your discount. For patients using insurance, Twentyeight Health will supply you with medication for as many months as your plan allows. Medication is typically delivered in three to five business days with free shipping.

Best for Insured People: PlushCare Plush Care Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $14.99 membership fee; $129 initial consult (self-pay); $69 repeat consults (self-pay); $0 to $50 per month for birth control

$14.99 membership fee; $129 initial consult (self-pay); $69 repeat consults (self-pay); $0 to $50 per month for birth control Medical Consultation Required? Yes

Yes Accepts Insurance? Yes Why We Chose It PlushCare requires a consultation in order to get a prescription for birth control — however, unlike some other platforms we reviewed, PlushCare is in-network with multiple major insurers, reducing the cost of consultation to a copay. We also like that it partners with several major insurance companies, making it accessible to more people. Pros & Cons Pros Accepts insurance for provider consultation

Can add family members without additional monthly fee

Same-day appointments available Cons Home delivery not available (must pick up at a local pharmacy)

$14.99 monthly membership fee after the first month

Emergency contraception not available Overview The downside to many online birth control companies is that they require a consultation with a health care provider, but they don't allow customers to pay for this consultation with insurance. PlushCare, on the other hand, will file the required health care provider consult through your plan so that you only have to pay a copay (as opposed to $129 out of pocket). It partners with some of the most common insurance providers, too, including Humana, Aetna, and United Healthcare. You'll have to set up a membership account to get birth control, which is free for the first 30 days, and then $14.99 per month moving forward. But you get a lot of bang for your buck: With the membership, you have access to same-day appointments seven days a week, unlimited messaging with a care team, prescription discount cards, discounts on lab tests, and free memberships for family members. After setting up your membership, you'll schedule an appointment with a provider who will discuss different birth control options with you and decide what method would be the best fit. The provider will then send your prescription to a local pharmacy (PlushCare does not ship medications) where you can pick it up — often within the same day. For patients with insurance, birth control pricing is based on your plan but can be as low as $0. For self-paying users, the cost will depend on the birth control brand and method, but generally should be no more than $50 per month. PlushCare providers can prescribe birth control in the form of the pill, the shot, the ring, or the patch. Providers can also prescribe an IUD (intrauterine device) or implants, but these methods will require you to visit a doctor in person in order to have them inserted. Emergency contraception such as the morning-after pill is not available through PlushCare.

Best for Auto Refills: Lemonaid Health Lemonaid Health Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $25 consultation; $15+ prescription

$25 consultation; $15+ prescription Medical Consultation Required? Yes

Yes Accepts Insurance? No, but accepts FSA/HSA payments Why We Chose It Lemonaid Health doesn't partner with insurance companies, so it's able to set prices at out-of-pocket rates that are lower or on par with those of other companies we reviewed. Pros & Cons Pros Three-month supply of birth control shipped at one time, with automatic refills up to a year

Consultation fee is refunded if you can't get the birth control you need

Option to have prescriptions shipped to you or sent to a local pharmacy Cons Clients using insurance to cover medication costs must pick up at a local pharmacy

Only serves ages 18–56

Does not ship on Sundays Overview It's always easier when you can get prescriptions in 90-day supply rather than 30-day supply, and that's exactly what Lemonaid Health provides — with automatic refills for up to one year. It also has great prices on more than 100 birth control options available on its site. Unlike a lot of other online birth control platforms, Lemonaid Health's mail-order pharmacy does not partner with a insurance company, which allows it to set lower prices than some of its competitors. However, you are still able to use your insurance for coverage of certain medications, which will be sent to your local pharmacy for pickup. To get a birth control prescription through Lemonaid Health, you'll need to put in a request for a consultation with one of its health care providers, which costs $25 (whether you have insurance or not). Lemonaid Health aims to respond to all consultation requests within 24 business hours. Once you've had your consultation, you'll get a one-year prescription for either the pill, the ring, or the patch (whichever you and your provider decide on). If you're interested in emergency contraception, your one-time provider consultation will be $15. You can also get a three-month supply of birth control delivered to your home. All of these ship free via Lemonaid Health's mail-order service. To make it even more convenient, your prescriptions will automatically renew up to one year, so that by the time you run out of your first batch, you'll have a new shipment ready and waiting.

Best for Emergency Contraception: SimpleHealth Simple Health Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $20 consultation; $15+ per month for birth control (self-pay); $0–$27 for emergency contraception

$20 consultation; $15+ per month for birth control (self-pay); $0–$27 for emergency contraception Medical Consultation Required: Yes, for birth control (not required for emergency contraception)

Yes, for birth control (not required for emergency contraception) Accepts Insurance: Yes Why We Chose It SimpleHealth offers prescription emergency contraception at no cost to most users with insurance. Patients who self-pay can skip the trip to the pharmacy, too, because Simple Health makes it quick and easy to buy Plan B online. Pros & Cons Pros $0 emergency contraception (ella) for insured members

Easily adjusted birth control prescription helps you find the right fit

Free shipping and automatic refills Cons ella is not provided for free to self-paying patients

Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare are not currently accepted Overview In order for emergency contraception to be effective, it needs to be taken in a timely manner, so it's a good idea to either keep some on hand or have a plan to get some quickly if needed. If you're looking for easy access to emergency contraception, then SimpleHealth is an excellent option. In addition to offering more than 145 birth control brands, it also provides insured patients with the prescription emergency contraception medication ella for free. If you're not insured, SimpleHealth makes it quick and easy to purchase Plan B, an over-the-counter emergency contraception, online for under $30. You'll need to set up an account and schedule a consultation with a health care provider to use SimpleHealth's birth control services. This consultation costs $20, whether you have insurance or not, but comes with one year of access to a provider and a patient care team that you can contact whenever you have questions about your medication. You can choose between birth control pills, the patch, or the ring; a month of medication costs as low as $0 for insured patients and starts at $15 out of pocket. Once your doctor has written your prescription, the medication will be shipped to your home for free. Your birth control medication will automatically arrive at your door four to seven business days before you're scheduled to run out of your current supply. (If needed, you can adjust your refill and shipping preferences through your account.) If you don't like the brand or method of birth control you were originally prescribed, you can let your doctor know any time, but Simple Health will also check in 45 days after your consultation to ensure you're doing well with what was prescribed — a welcome and unique customer service perk in this industry. It's important to note that timing is essential for emergency contraception to be effective. The sooner you take it after having unprotected sex, the better.

Best for Birth Control Pills: LetsGetChecked Lets Get Checked Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $0 assessment; $10+ medication

$0 assessment; $10+ medication Medical Consultation Required? No

No Accepts Insurance? No Why We Chose It The only birth control method LetsGetChecked prescribes is pills, but it sells them at a lower out-of-pocket cost than any of the other companies we reviewed. Each brand is clearly priced on the website and offers important information that will help ensure you are getting the best fit. Pros & Cons Pros Very affordable rates compared to others we reviewed

Each medication has a small profile that allows users to learn more about it

No consultation fee Cons No emergency contraception available

Harder to get in touch with providers

Does not accept insurance Overview LetsGetChecked is a great online option for someone who knows the pill is their preferred method of birth control and prefers to pay an affordable out-of-pocket cost. Unlike many other platforms, LetsGetChecked currently only offers generic oral contraception, which can make it less expensive. Getting a birth control script through LetsGetChecked is relatively easy: Simply set up an account and then fill out a free online assessment (which takes the place of the consultation that many other online birth control pharmacies require). After that, a provider will review it to ensure your needs will be met with one of the birth control options available on the site; if not, they will call you to discuss further. If everything looks good, though, they'll write a prescription and you'll get a three-month supply of pills shipped to your home. Your prescription will automatically renew every three months for one year so that you don't run out of medication. LetsGetChecked does not partner with any insurance providers and will not send prescriptions to a local pharmacy, so everything is self-pay through the site. The cost of a pack of birth control varies based on brand and availability, but pricing is always clearly marked and you can purchase some brands for as little as $11 per month. It is important to note, however, that since the online assessment takes the place of a one-on-one consultation with a provider, getting in touch with a medical professional outside the assessment may be difficult through this platform. So, if a virtual consult is important to you, you might want to get your birth control pills elsewhere.

Best for Sexual Health Needs: Hers ForHers Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $0 consultation; $12 monthly membership fee; $5 follow-up medical visits

$0 consultation; $12 monthly membership fee; $5 follow-up medical visits Medical Consultation Required? Yes

Yes Accepts Insurance? No Why We Chose It Hers stocks everything you might be looking for to maintain your sexual health needs, from lube to birth control pills to sex toys. Pros & Cons Pros Free consultation

Available to teens 13+ (with parental consent)

Option to message your provider outside of appointments Cons Does not partner with any insurance company

Pricing information is difficult to find online

Emergency contraception not available Overview If you're hoping to get everything you need to have safe (and fun) sex all in one place, Hers is that store. It has a robust list of generic birth control pill options, as well as a decent selection of lube, sex toys, and condoms. What's more, every shipment from Hers comes delivered in a plain brown box with an "h" printed on one side of it. The only other indicator that the package is from Hers is on the shipping label— and there is no way to tell what's actually inside the box without opening it. Hers is great online birth control option for someone who is looking specifically for generic pills and doesn't plan to pay for birth control through insurance. To get started, you'll fill out an online assessment and then have a consultation with a health care provider, which, unlike many other companies we researched, is free of charge. The provider will write a prescription that you can fill through Hers, but you'll need to be on a subscription plan in order to do so. Starting at $12 per month, a Hers subscription for birth control includes automatic refills for a year and follow-up appointments should you have any questions or concerns about your birth control. Once you're set up with a prescription, the plan you opt for will align with how often your birth control is shipped to you. For instance, if you signed up for a monthly plan, then you'll get a one-month supply of birth control at a time. Plans and prescriptions auto-renew, so your next delivery of birth control will ship six days before you're scheduled to need it. If you need to schedule a follow-up virtual visit after your initial consultation, you'll only be charged $5. Shipping is always free.

Best for Medical Support: Blink Health Blink Health Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $10 for consultation and first month of certain medications; $9.95 monthly subscription fee + cost of refills for subsequent months

$10 for consultation and first month of certain medications; $9.95 monthly subscription fee + cost of refills for subsequent months Medical Consultation Required? Yes

Yes Accepts Insurance? No Why We Chose It Blink Health offers a variety of generic birth control pill options to members who have had a consultation with a health care provider. After the initial consultation, members can contact the provider through a message portal any time they have questions. Pros & Cons Pros Low monthly subscription price

Free shipping

Emergency contraception available Cons Must pay monthly subscription fee + the cost of medication

Not available in every state

Consults for birth control only available for ages 18–49 Overview Quick and easy access to a gynecologist is a privilege not everyone has, so the fact that Blink Health gives you the option to establish a relationship with a telehealth provider with unlimited online messaging is exceptional. First, you'll fill out a medical assessment form and then meet with a board-certified provider to discuss the different pill options available. After the prescription has been written and filled, you can reach out to your provider at any time to ask questions about the medication they prescribed. This is especially helpful for people who are new to birth control and trying to figure out which one works best with their body. Subscriptions are billed on a monthly basis for $9.95, plus the cost of the prescription, with the exception of the first month which costs $10 (for select medications) and includes unlimited doctor consultations. All of the birth control pills offered through Blink Health prescribers and the BlinkRx online pharmacy are generics and thus cost less than a brand name, which may be particularly useful for folks without insurance. However, birth control pills can only be shipped to 17 states through BlinkRx. Exact prescription pricing will depend on the medication you're prescribed and the dosage that your provider suggests (e.g., a one-month or three-month supply). Medications ship free and discreetly to your home (or can be picked up at a local pharmacy), and automatic refills mean your birth control should arrive each month before it's time to start a new pack of pills. Blink Health's birth control subscription is currently self-pay only and is not available for people under 18 or over 49. However, if you have insurance and already have a prescription for birth control from an established provider, BlinkRx can fill and ship your medication to your home every month while ensuring you pay the lowest possible price based on your insurance plan.