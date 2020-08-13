8 Hand Sanitizing Wipes That Meet CDC Recommendations

Cleaning supplies have reigned supreme this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While you may have once patiently waited for a restock of popular jeans or a buzzy skincare product, now, you’ve likely grown accustomed to seeking out essentials like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and cleaning wipes after they’ve sold out. Although Clorox Wipes will still be hard to come by for the foreseeable future, you can stock up on hand sanitizing wipes from other top brands for personal use now.
An alternative to hand sanitizer in gel and spray forms, hand sanitizing wipes are great for using on the go. You can easily pop them in your bag or car and use them while running errands, doing outdoor activities, or heading to work. When you don’t have access to water and soap, they’re the next best thing. Not to mention, you can use them to wipe down surfaces around you, like door handles, gas pumps, and subway poles — something that traditional hand sanitizers simply can’t do.
Along with being travel-friendly, some wipes also include ingredients like aloe to keep your hands from drying out. Of course, the most important thing to look for on the label is the alcohol content. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent ethanol (ethyl alcohol) or 70 percent isopropanol (isopropyl alcohol) listed as active ingredients.
Ahead, take a look at 8 options still available to order online. But hurry, because like all cleaning products in 2020, these are sure to sell out fast.
Stationery and school supplies brand Yoobi is selling individually wrapped hand sanitizer wipes made with 70 percent ethyl alcohol. Grab a pack of 24 travel packets on Amazon for just $15.
Buy It! Yoobi Hand Sanitizer, $14.99; amazon.com
You can order a pack of 50 to 450 wipes from Jessica Alba’s household product brand Honest Company. Each sanitizing wipe contains 65 percent alcohol and a bit of aloe to keep your hands moisturized while killing germs. Plus, they’re free of fragrance, parabens, phenoxyethanol (a preservative), and chlorine processing, so they’re even safe for kids and babies.
Buy It! Honest Alcohol Wipes, $6.95–$59.95; honest.com
The brand Palmpalm was created as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among its many sanitizing products are these antibacterial wipes, which each contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol and come in resealable packs of 10.
Buy It! Palmpalm Antibacterial Alcohol Wipes, $17.99; amazon.com
With 75 percent alcohol, these hand sanitizing wipes meet the CDC guidelines. You can order four packs each containing 50 wipes for $34 on Amazon, where the product has received hundreds of five-star ratings.
Buy It! Caresour Advanced Hand Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, $33.99; amazon.com
The popular hand sanitizer brand Artnaturals recently launched hand sanitizing wipes, and you can shop them on Amazon. A four-pack altogether containing 200 wipes, each made with 75 percent alcohol and a bit of glycerin for moisture, goes for $25.
Buy It! Artnaturals Sanitizing Wipes, $24.98; amazon.com
These hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes from beauty brand NxN are formulated with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol and come in packs of 150. You can order the resealable pouch for $40 on Amazon.
Buy It! NxN Hand Sanitizing Wipes, $39.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for an alternative to buying hand sanitizing wipes on Amazon, there are quite a few options on Etsy, like these wipes containing 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. They’re FDA-approved and made in California.
Buy It! Angel Tree Products Hand Sanitizing Wipes, $11.95; etsy.com
These lavender-scented wipes include 75 percent alcohol along with aloe vera and chamomile to help skin maintain its softness. One pack contains 20 wipes, and you can order as many as 40 packs at once from Etsy.
But It! Care +issue Alcohol Wet Wipes, $10.50; etsy.com