8 Hand Sanitizing Wipes That Meet CDC Recommendations

An alternative to hand sanitizer in gel and spray forms, hand sanitizing wipes are great for using on the go. You can easily pop them in your bag or car and use them while running errands, doing outdoor activities, or heading to work. When you don’t have access to water and soap, they’re the next best thing. Not to mention, you can use them to wipe down surfaces around you, like door handles, gas pumps, and subway poles — something that traditional hand sanitizers simply can’t do.