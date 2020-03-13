Amazon’s Best-Selling First Aid Kit Is Filled with 299 Emergency Essentials — and It's $19 Right Now

Image zoom

A first aid kit is a must-have for any home. Even if you don’t anticipate needing it, it’s smart to have on hand in case of spontaneous emergency situations — whether it’s for you, a loved one, or even a neighbor. It’s especially useful if something you’re usually stocked up on has run low, like band-aids or painkillers. While there are tons of options out there, Amazon shoppers especially love this first aid kit from First Aid Only, which has a whopping 299 essentials packed inside.

The first aid kit has a near-perfect rating on the site, with over 4,200 positive reviews from customers. The kit contains painkillers like ibuprofen and aspirin, alcohol wipes, a disposable thermometer, exam gloves, a variety of bandages, antibiotic ointments, antiseptic towelettes, gauze dressing pads, cold packs, burn cream, tweezers, and tons more.

Image zoom

Buy It! First Aid Only All Purpose First Aid Kit, $19.17 (orig. $23.75); amazon.com

Shoppers say the kit is “an absolute steal for what you receive” and that they’ve purchased multiple kits for their entire family; some have even gifted it to friends.

“This is the kit I chose to buy for my grandmother, my aunt and uncle, and my best friend — that is how helpful and great I think [it] is. For very little money spent, I have a peace of mind that people I love will also have a lot of important first-aid pieces readily available to them now,” one shopper wrote. “You can’t put a price on peace of mind, knowing that what’s needed in an emergency (or even just for a minor cut or burn) is readily at hand.”

While a majority of customers are satisfied with everything included, many also say it’s roomy enough to add extras of anything you may feel is missing, like cold and allergy medicines or antacids. Whether you’ll keep it stashed at home or in your car (or both!), the First Aid Only All Purpose First Aid Kit is definitely worth adding to your cart.

Below, shop more supplies on Amazon perfect for any first aid kit or medicine cabinet.