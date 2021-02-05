You Can Buy These 5 FDA-Approved KN95 Face Masks on Amazon

If you only need a few KN95s to get you through the week, the Dr. Family pack comes with five for $15. The masks are made with five layers and have an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loops. They have nearly 4,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who are happy with their fit and feel. The Dr. Family masks even have the stamp of approval from an essential worker, who said: "They fit my face perfectly, feel snug and secure… and don't have any unpleasant odors. These are going to be my go-to for the foreseeable future, and I highly recommend them."