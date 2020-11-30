35 Cyber Monday Fitness Deals You’ll Regret Not Shopping Before Midnight

New Year’s Day is unofficially the biggest shopping holiday of the year for fitness gear as people lean into their annual resolutions. But real deal seekers know that Cyber Monday is actually the best opportunity to score items like exercise equipment, activewear, fitness trackers, and sneakers at a steep discount.
Some of the best Cyber Monday fitness deals we’ve spotted so far include $50 off Amazon’s best-selling treadmill, $45 off an adjustable dumbbell set, and $60 off a stationary bike. Of course, nothing will go better with a fresh home gym setup than a new pair of leggings (like this Lululemon pair that’s 50 percent off) and a fitness tracker to maximize your workout (like this Suunto watch that’s 42 percent off).
And while many popular fitness items — like treadmills, stationary bikes, and dumbbells — tend to sell out around early January, they’re fully in-stock ahead of the holidays. Better yet, they actually make spectacular gifts for loved ones trying to make the most of their time spent social distancing this winter.
Ready to get your goals on? Shop the 35 best Cyber Monday 2020 fitness deals happening now.
