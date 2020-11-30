35 Cyber Monday Fitness Deals You’ll Regret Not Shopping Before Midnight

Don’t miss these deals on treadmills, fitness trackers, and wireless headphones
By Braelyn Wood
November 30, 2020 05:21 PM
New Year’s Day is unofficially the biggest shopping holiday of the year for fitness gear as people lean into their annual resolutions. But real deal seekers know that Cyber Monday is actually the best opportunity to score items like exercise equipment, activewear, fitness trackers, and sneakers at a steep discount. 

Cyber Monday sales from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Nordstrom on brands like Lululemon, Adidas, and Mirror make it possible to outfit not only your home gym but your workout wardrobe — and all the other essentials needed to tackle your health and fitness goals. 

Some of the best Cyber Monday fitness deals we’ve spotted so far include $50 off Amazon’s best-selling treadmill, $45 off an adjustable dumbbell set, and $60 off a stationary bike. Of course, nothing will go better with a fresh home gym setup than a new pair of leggings (like this Lululemon pair that’s 50 percent off) and a fitness tracker to maximize your workout (like this Suunto watch that’s 42 percent off).

And while many popular fitness items — like treadmills, stationary bikes, and dumbbells — tend to sell out around early January, they’re fully in-stock ahead of the holidays. Better yet, they actually make spectacular gifts for loved ones trying to make the most of their time spent social distancing this winter. 

Ready to get your goals on? Shop the 35 best Cyber Monday 2020 fitness deals happening now.

Best Home Gym Equipment Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Sunny Health and Fitness Folding Treadmill, $349.97 (orig. $399); amazon.com
  • DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell 40.4lb Set, $183 (orig. $228); amazon.com
  • YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
  • Bala Weighted Anklet Set, $34.30 (orig. $49); anthropologie.com
  • TheraBand Resistance Band Set, $11.26 (orig. $15); amazon.com
  • Heathyoga Eco Friendly Non Slip Yoga Mat, $29.96 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
  • Skonyon Adjustable 25lb Dumbbell, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com 
  • Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Bike, $497 (orig. $599); walmart.com
  • P. Volve Starter Kit, $112 (orig. $159.99); pvolve.com

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Suunto 9 GPS Sport Watch, $346.37 (orig. $599); amazon.com
  • Apple Watch Series 5, $329 (orig. $429); amazon.com
  • Fitbit Sense Advanced Smart Watch, $279.95 (orig. $329.95); amazon.com
  • Polar Ignite Advance Waterproof Fitness Watch, $199.90 (orig. $229.95); amazon.com
  • Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch, $149.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Best Activewear Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $20 (orig. $25); amazon.com
  • Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Leggings, $35.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Lululemon Fast and Free High Rise Tight 25" Ice Dye, $69 (orig. $138); lululemon.com
  • Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com
  • Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Leggings, $62 (orig. $78); aloyoga.com
  • Wacoal High Impact Underwire Sports Bra, $27 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com
  • Sweaty Betty Stamina Longline Sports Bra, $30.80 (orig. $44); sweatybetty.com
  • Puma Women's Women's Solstice Seamless Sports Bra, $12.78 (orig. $15.85); amazon.com

Best Sneaker Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Women's Running Shoes, $56.60 (orig. $70); amazon.com
  • Brooks Women Launch 7, $74.95 (orig. $100); amazon.com
  • Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe, $89.98 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com
  • Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe, $89.98 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com
  • Asics Gel-Tactic 7, $77.68 (orig. $100); zappos.com
  • On Cloud Running Shoe, $112 (orig. $160); bandier.com

Best Massage Gun Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Vybe Percussion Massage Gun Premium Model, $129.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
  • Renpho Mini Portable Massage, $59.99 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com
  • Theragun Mini Percussive Massage Therapy, $174 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com
  • TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, $26.21 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Best Workout Headphone Deals

Credit: Amazon
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
  • Bose Soundsport Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $89 (orig. $129); amazon.com
  • Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
  • Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Waterproof Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

