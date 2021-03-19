Out of 1,000+ Air Purifiers on Amazon, Only These 8 Are Certified to Be Allergy and Asthma-Friendly

With the start of spring underway, your allergies may already be acting up. The blooming of trees and flowers make for a pollen-extravaganza, which causes tons of people to experience everything from stuffy noses and itchy eyes to headaches. You probably know by now that an air purifier can help ease those symptoms both seasonally and year-round, but if you have particularly sensitive allergies due to asthma or other conditions, not just any purifier will work.
In fact, there are only a handful of portable air purifiers that are certified to be allergy and asthma-friendly. Created by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), the certification program puts various household products through rigorous testing to assess how well they remove allergens and improve indoor air quality.
Here are eight allergy and asthma-friendly certified air purifiers you can get on Amazon:
Only four brands currently have certified portable air purifiers, including Dyson, RabbitAir, LG, and Samsung. These brands' high-end air purifiers are considered some of the "best" by Amazon shoppers, with some having near-perfect ratings. While a majority of prices are in the $500 range for these purifiers, some are on sale right now, like LG's PuriCare Sensor Air Purifier, which is discounted down to $300.
In order to get certified, an air purifier has to meet a certain amount of requirements, like its ability to remove over 75 percent of allergens in the air and produce low levels of ozone (a pollutant that can irritate the lungs and trigger allergies). According to Dr. John McKeon, CEO and founder of ASL, air purifiers are tested several times in two separately sealed chambers, one with carpeting and one with hardwood floors. The rooms are pumped with an allergen test dust that's "formulated to be similar to household dust," and then the air in the room is collected to be studied.
Many of these certified air purifiers aren't bulky and won't take up too much space in your home — some of them, like the RabbitAir MinusA2, can even be mounted on the wall. RabbitAir's certified air purifiers are one of the best-rated ones on Amazon; the MinusA2 has an overall 4.7 rating thanks to over 1,200 shoppers that recommend it. After one year of use, one customer wrote that the RabbitAir MinusA2 "changed their life." "I used to wake up suffocated every night from allergies, and now I just don't have them while I sleep near the device," they wrote. "It's whisper quiet and doesn't affect sleep at all."
Buy It! RabbitAir MinusA2 700A HEPA Air Purifier, $549.95; amazon.com
These certified air purifiers are "worth every penny," according to shoppers, whether you suffer from allergies or asthma or are just looking to invest in a high-quality air purifier.