Bernie Sanders Hospitalized After Undergoing Procedure for Blocked Artery — but Is 'in Good Spirits'

Sen. Bernie Sanders is “in good spirits” but will pause campaigning while he recovers from a blocked artery discovered after he had chest pains on Tuesday night, PEOPLE confirms.

In a brief statement to reporters on Wednesday morning, a senior adviser said that the 78-year-old Sanders, one of the leading contenders to challenge President Donald Trump next year, had two stents inserted after doctors discovered the blockage.

“During a campaign event [Tuesday] evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

Weaver continued: “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days.”

Sanders remained hospitalized in Las Vegas on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

RELATED: Susan Sarandon Seemingly Swipes at Elizabeth Warren While Campaigning for Bernie Sanders

Image zoom Paras Griffin/WireImage

.@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family. Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2019

Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

He will not be doing campaign appearances or events “until further notice,” Weaver said in his statement.

The longtime Vermont lawmaker, who ran for president in 2016, remains in the upper tier of Democratic candidates for 2020, alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The top 12 candidates will meet again for a debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.