Ben Platt Reveals He Had COVID-19 in March: 'It Was Like an Awful Flu That Lingered for 3 Weeks'
Ben Platt said that he has "thankfully made a full recovery"
Ben Platt had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in March.
The Politician star, 27, shared the news on Sunday while responding to a tweet that asked Twitter users if they knew anyone that had contracted the virus.
"Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so," Platt wrote. "Thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be. #WearAMask."
The Broadway star said in a second tweet, "This was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s. keep distancing and masking!"
Days before revealing his diagnosis, Platt celebrated his 10-month dating anniversary with boyfriend Noah Galvin, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair on his Instagram Story.
“10 gay-a-- months," he captioned the photo.
Platt and Galvin, who both played the title role in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, made their relationship social media official over the summer, with Platt sharing a Polaroid photo of the two cuddling up to each other.
RELATED: Erykah Badu Says She Tested 'Positive' for COVID-19 in Her Left Nostril and 'Negative' in Right
Platt is the latest celebrity to recently reveal they've tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Others include Larsa Pippen, Hugh Grant, Khloé Kardashian, and Richard Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley.
As of Sunday, Nov. 15, there are over 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and at least 245,700 people have died, according to The New York Times' coronavirus database.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.