Ben Platt Reveals He Had COVID-19 in March: 'It Was Like an Awful Flu That Lingered for 3 Weeks'

Ben Platt had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in March.

The Politician star, 27, shared the news on Sunday while responding to a tweet that asked Twitter users if they knew anyone that had contracted the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so," Platt wrote. "Thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be. #WearAMask."

The Broadway star said in a second tweet, "This was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s. keep distancing and masking!"

Days before revealing his diagnosis, Platt celebrated his 10-month dating anniversary with boyfriend Noah Galvin, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair on his Instagram Story.

“10 gay-a-- months," he captioned the photo.

Platt and Galvin, who both played the title role in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, made their relationship social media official over the summer, with Platt sharing a Polaroid photo of the two cuddling up to each other.

As of Sunday, Nov. 15, there are over 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and at least 245,700 people have died, according to The New York Times' coronavirus database.