Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez 'Eats Whatever She Wants' and Still 'Looks Spectacular'

Ben Affleck can't stop raving about his wife Jennifer Lopez's ageless physique.

During the 50-year-old actor's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the actress and talk show host asked if the couple has a cheat drawer in the house with their favorite foods.

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you," Affleck quipped. "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything."

Barrymore, visibly shocked, then asked if Lopez is able to do so because she works out often.

"She works out," Affleck assured. "I work out too but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing."

He continued, "There's no taking away from the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Earlier this month, Lopez spoke to PEOPLE about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle, admitting that the key is keeping a daily routine.

"For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care," said the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53. "Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin…"

However, she said that it all starts with the basics, including getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water, and also focusing on meditating and "taking care of your mind, your body, your soul."

"Those always work. They're the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do," she explained.

"I always feel like, OK, if I'm feeling too tired, what am I neglecting? Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Whatever it is, or am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way? If something's off, just check the basics, and for me that that always works," she added.

She noted that it can be hard to make sure that the basics are taken care of on a daily basis because people "get busy" and "bogged down with life," but letting go of one thing can lead to more things going wrong.

"We have to kind of remember that if we're not right, nothing goes right," Lopez said.