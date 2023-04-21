Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez 'Eats Whatever She Wants' and Still 'Looks Spectacular'

“She works out. I work out too but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old,” the actor said of his wife on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 03:07 PM
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck can't stop raving about his wife Jennifer Lopez's ageless physique.

During the 50-year-old actor's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the actress and talk show host asked if the couple has a cheat drawer in the house with their favorite foods.

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you," Affleck quipped. "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything."

Barrymore, visibly shocked, then asked if Lopez is able to do so because she works out often.

"She works out," Affleck assured. "I work out too but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing."

He continued, "There's no taking away from the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Lopez spoke to PEOPLE about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle, admitting that the key is keeping a daily routine.

"For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care," said the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53. "Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin…"

However, she said that it all starts with the basics, including getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water, and also focusing on meditating and "taking care of your mind, your body, your soul."

"Those always work. They're the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do," she explained.

"I always feel like, OK, if I'm feeling too tired, what am I neglecting? Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Whatever it is, or am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way? If something's off, just check the basics, and for me that that always works," she added.

She noted that it can be hard to make sure that the basics are taken care of on a daily basis because people "get busy" and "bogged down with life," but letting go of one thing can lead to more things going wrong.

"We have to kind of remember that if we're not right, nothing goes right," Lopez said.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx Continues to Improve: 'Doctors Are Running Tests but He Is Awake and Alert': Source
Selma Blair was on the cover of British Vogue
Selma Blair's MS Went Undiagnosed for 40 Years: 'I Just Thought I Was a Hugely Emotional Person'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Had to 'Rewire My Brain' to Develop a Healthy Body Image: 'Weight Sits Differently on Everyone'
kelly ripa, mark consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Try Couple's Yoga as New 'Live' Co-Hosts
Colin Donnell
Colin Donnell Shares Photo of His Impressive '#DadBod,' Says He's in 'The Best Shape of My Life at 40'
John Mulaney poses at the opening night of "Sea Wall/A Life" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on August 8, 2019 in New York City.
John Mulaney Says He 'Didn't Know the Nasal Swab Hurt' Until He Got Sober During the COVID Pandemic
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares His Gym Workout After Snowplow Accident: 'My Daughter Inspires Me'
Tiktok phone
TikTok 'Discourages Copycat Behavior' After Ohio Boy, 13, Dies from Viral 'Benadryl Challenge'
Lexi Reed Had to Sleep in a Chair for 2 Months After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Slowly Healing'
Lexi Reed Had to Sleep in a Chair for Nearly a Year After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Slowly Healing'
Tom Arnold Rollout 5/1
Tom Arnold Says He Needs 'to Live as Long as I Can' for His Kids After His Mini-Stroke Last Year (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Bachelorette' Rachel Recchia Recalls Feeling 'Defeated by My Body' Before Breast Reduction
Ohio Boy, 13, Dies 6 Days After Attempting TikTok Trend 'Benadryl Challenge'
Ohio Boy, 13, Dies 6 Days After Attempting TikTok Trend 'Benadryl Challenge'
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicholas Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber Recalls Final Moments with Late Son Nick, Who Died of Stomach Cancer
Jenna Bush Hager attends Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on January 24, 2020 in New York City
Everything Jenna Bush Hager Has Said About Her Body Image
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - *Web must call ** Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne may be 74 years old, but he's still going strong! Out for a leisurely walk with his caretaker in the bustling city of Los Angeles. Despite needing a caretaker to assist him on his walk, Ozzy's spirit and enthusiasm for life remain as strong as ever. As they walked, his caretaker paused to pick out some beautiful flowers and offered them to Ozzy for a sniff. Pictured: Ozzy Osbourne BACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ozzy Osbourne Seen Walking Without His Cane amid Parkinson's Battle