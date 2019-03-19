Below Deck's Captain Sandy Reflects on How a Motorcycle Crash Saved Her Life

Below Deck‘s Captain Sandy Yawn is feeling grateful for life after being hit by a car four years ago.

On Sunday, Yawn, 54, revealed that because of the near fatal crash, doctors discovered a tumor on her kidney, which she’s since had removed.

“4 years ago Feb 21st I was riding my motorcycle to the Miami Boat show and was hit by a car,” Yawn wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of a smashed up motorcycle.

“Due to that crash the doctors discovered a tumor on my kidney. It was cancer. 4 years ago today I had the tumor removed and I am alive and cancer free,” Yawn continued.

“The yachting industry was there for me and of course my family & friends. Today I want all of you to know how much I appreciate you and life! May I never forget and pay it forward.”

“Never stop believing!” Yawn added.

The Bravo star’s moving post prompted a number of fans to send her well wishes.

“Wow, what an amazing story! You are very blessed!” one user commented on the post.

“Crazy how events unfold. Obviously you have so much more to give which is why you’re here to talk about it. Onward!” another fan wrote adding a red heart emoji.

“Thank you for sharing your story,” another user expressed.

Yawn previously opened up about the accident to Bravo, explaining “Who would have ever thought they would be grateful for being in a motorcycle crash? But I was.”

At the time of the accident, one of Yawn’s friends, who is a urologist, asked a colleague who worked at the hospital where she was recovering to check on her.

Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That’s when the doctor did a scan of her kidney and spotted the tumor.

It was later revealed that the tumor was stage 2 kidney cancer.

“As the doctor explained, it might have been years until that tumor was found. At that point, the cancer would have progressed, and it would have been too late,” Yawn said, according to Bravo.

Sandy Yawn Zev Schmitz/Bravo

Yawn had laparoscopic surgery less than a month after her motorcycle accident and the tumor was removed.

According to American Cancer Society, kidney cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women.

It affects most people who are over the age of 45. In it’s early stages kidney cancer rarely causes symptoms.