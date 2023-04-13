Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande After She Addresses Body-Shaming Comments: 'This Is So Important'

“You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t,” Bella Hadid told her followers

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 11:24 AM
Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande
Photo: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bella Hadid is standing up for Ariana Grande after the singer publicly addressed recent comments about her body.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model reposted Grande's message about being kinder.

"@arianagrande 🤍. you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression . Grief or heartache. You just don't, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes," she began her caption. "Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind."

"There is always a reason for the way people look/feel , so try to be soft , especially when you don't know someone or what they've been through," Hadid continued. "Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.

"So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that. If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation," she added. "It's so much cooler to be kind. Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."

"I love you and your big heart !!!!!!!" Grande, 29, responded in the comments.

On Tuesday, Grande posted on TikTok about her physical and mental health, addressing recent body-shaming comments she received in a rare, three-minute confessional.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," the pop star began.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she continued. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Speaking further, the Grammy-winning singer added that while she shouldn't have to address her health issues, "something good might come" from being open and vulnerable.

"Healthy can look different," continued Grande.

Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California
Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she added.

Grande also extended some kind words to her fans by sharing that "you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

"Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had — or not — or anything," expressed Grande near the end of the video. "I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I'm sending you a lot of love."

