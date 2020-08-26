Bella Hadid Explains 'Truth' About Symptoms of Her 'Invisible' Illness, Lyme Disease

The model said she's experienced various symptoms "since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18"

Bella Hadid is sharing the "truth" about her Lyme disease symptoms.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model opened up about battling Lyme disease daily, explaining to her followers on her Instagram Story what she typically experiences because of the "invisible" illness. Hadid re-posted diagrams and infographics about Lyme disease shared by chef Joudie Kalla's Palestine on a Plate Instagram account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hadid, on one slide, drew arrows to point out nearly 30 common symptoms she faces, including headaches, brain fog, insomnia, and a sensitivity to light and noise. She also flagged anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, and weight gain and loss as affecting her too.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," wrote Hadid.

Hadid also shared a screenshot of Kalla's post about the frustrations of coping with Lyme disease, calling it a "constant minefield that keeps on giving." Added Kalla: "Sometimes you just want to drown and other days you feel like a super hero. What I know now is to take each day as it comes and try my best."

Image zoom Bella Hadid Instagram

Image zoom Bella Hadid Instagram

Image zoom Bella Hadid Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In 2016, when Hadid was 20, the star opened up to PEOPLE about struggling with Lyme disease while working as a model. “Life isn’t always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel,” she said at the time.

Hadid's mother Yolanda also has Lyme disease, telling PEOPLE at the same 2016 Global Lyme Alliance gala event that the severe symptoms can sometimes "bring you to your knees."

“There are rough days when you sleep 12 hours, you wake up at 11 and you can’t get out of bed, with severe joint pain, brain fog, anxiety. There are a lot of symptoms that you can’t see from the outside but bring you to your knees on the inside,” said Yolanda, now 56. “You can never get rested, that’s the best way to explain it,” Yolanda added at the time. “... Life goes on and you try to keep going. Especially with the younger generations, they have to keep pushing.”

RELATED VIDEO: How the Hadids Are Helping Hailey Baldwin and Husband Justin Bieber in His Lyme Disease Battle

PEOPLE previously discussed Lyme disease with Dr. Raphael Kellman, the founder of the Kellman Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine, to learn more, including the most common symptoms. He said the symptoms "can wax and wane" day by day.

"It could be post-exertional fatigue or fatigue they have one day and then the next day they feel somewhat better," said Kellman. "Typically, Lyme disease is associated with a brain fog, headaches, difficulty concentrating … muscle and joint pain, tingling and numbness, neck pain, sometimes palpitations, different types of neurological symptoms. … Anxiety is one of the symptoms as well, and sometimes the anxiety can be debilitating and can even present as panic attacks."