Bella Hadid Celebrates Being 5-Months Sober with an Alcohol-Free Trip to Las Vegas

Bella Hadid has something to celebrate!

The 26-year-old model proudly marked a new milestone over the weekend by taking an alcohol-free trip to Las Vegas in honor of reaching the fifth month in her sobriety journey.

"5 months alcohol free," proclaimed Hadid in a TikTok shared on Sunday as she smiled with a gal pal as they spent time inside a casino.

Hadid gave a close-up look of her outfit for the night out through an Instagram Story, where she posed alongside a slot machine while wearing black Adidas track pants and a backless, low-cut halter top.

In another glimpse from the weekend, she wore a bright-red dress in which she tagged her styling team and thanked them for making her "feel so beautiful." She modeled the glamourous look in another Tiktok video shared on her page as she and her friends posed inside an elevator while a remix of Mariah Carey's "It's a Wrap" played in the background.

The model also gave a glimpse of her method of travel by sharing snaps from inside a flight that had a colorful bouquet of flowers and cans of her non-alcoholic beverage drink Kin Euphorics.

Hadid became co-founder and partner of Kin in Sept. 2021 after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said Hadid in an interview with InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

During the interview, Hadid got candid about her relationship with alcohol by sharing, "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

The model was previously arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014, for which she was given six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to having her license suspended for a year.