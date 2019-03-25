Bekah Martinez wants moms to embrace their bodies — no matter their shape, size, color, or attributes.

One month after welcoming her daughter Ruthie Ray, Martinez, 24, showed off her post-baby body in an inspirational Instagram post on Sunday.

In the sunny snapshot, Martinez was captured lying on an outdoor recliner with a drink in hand, wearing a white sports bra and denim shorts.

“Every mom bod is different,” she captioned the photo, where she showed off her stomach and her hairy armpits and legs. “Some are thin and some are round, some are wrinkly and some are hairy, some are light and some are brown.”

The former Bachelor contestant then shut down any mommy shamers and reiterated that everyone’s body was beautiful.

“No one’s body is ‘🤢’,” she added, referencing the nauseated face emoji. “If you think otherwise, kindly f— off or unfollow”

Bekah Martinez Bekah Martinez/Instagram

This is not the first time that Martinez has encouraged her followers to accept their bodies, especially after giving birth to a child.

Last month, just a few weeks after Martinez welcomed her daughter on Feb. 2 via water birth at the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles, the star opened up on Instagram about her perspective on moms getting their pre-baby bodies back.

In particular, Martinez explained why she felt people should stop saying those were able to get back to their previous weight or size were “lucky.”

“Lucky is getting the opportunity to carry a child within you,” she captioned a photo which showed her breastfeeding Ruthie Ray.

“Lucky is having a healthy baby,” Martinez continued. “Lucky is watching your body change after bringing new life into the world, not squeezing into your old high-waisted jeans a week after giving birth.”

“My face is swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, and my belly hands over my sweats,” Martinez wrote. “I am truly lucky.”

The raw message came just a few days after Martinez posted another empowering mirror selfie posing in postpartum mesh underwear.

“So amazing what we can do,” Martinez wrote over the snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve never felt so much respect and love for my body, diaper and all,” Martinez added, writing the hashtag “#ThisIsPostPartum.”

Bekah Martinez Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Martinez announced her pregnancy in October, revealing that she learned that she was pregnant three months into her relationship with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

The star broke the news to Leonard, 30, on Father’s Day. She told PureWow, “I was crying … and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

Martinez raved about welcoming a baby, calling it “legitimately a dream come true” and explained, “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long.”

Bekah Martinez and Ruthie Ray

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard Bekah Martinez/Instagram