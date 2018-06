Get Inspired by These Incredible Weight Loss Transformations

Roy told PEOPLE she “could easily down a pitcher of margaritas and 20 buffalo wings at happy hour,” and smoked a pack-and-a-half to two packs of cigarettes every day for 14 years.

While she quit smoking after getting pregnant with her first child in 2003, she kept her unhealthy eating habits until she began having health problems after having her third child.

She joined Weight Watchers and dropped from 248 lbs. to 122 lbs. by watching her portions.

What She Eats Now: Roy eats six small meals a day and still allows herself the occasional fast food burger — but will only eat half.

Her Workouts Now: She stays motivated to stay in shape by competing in bodybuilding competitions.

Her Best Weight Loss Tip: She uses a slow cooker to prepare healthy meals. “That makes my life so much easier. I’ll put some chicken in in the morning and it’s done for dinner.”