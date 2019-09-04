Kylie Jenner Uses This $14 Throat Spray To Fight Off Colds — and It’s on Amazon

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Amazon

It’s officially September, which means cold and flu season is just around the corner. But no matter what month it is, sometimes an itchy throat or stuffy nose is simply inevitable — even for celebs like Kylie Jenner.

The reality star shared that she was sick over Labor Day weekend and posted a cup of tea she was drinking on her Instagram Story. Jenner created a poll asking fellow parent followers, “I get sick 10x more now that I have a baby. Parents… Is this true for you too?” She followed up by snapping a pic of her current cold-fighting regimen, which included Amazon’s number two best-selling cold and flu relief product: Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/instagram

The $14 throat spray is made from bee propolis, glycerin, and purified water, and is meant to be used as a supplement when you’re sick or feel a cold coming on. Propolis has become a trendy ingredient when it comes to homeopathic remedies, as it’s thought to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The substance, originally tree sap, is collected by bees that combine it with their own saliva and beeswax, turning it into propolis.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray, $13.99; amazon.com

The spray has racked up over 300 five-star reviews on Amazon from users who claim it’s helped with everything from stopping their cold from getting worse, to not getting sick at all since using it.

“I LOVE this spray. I tell everyone about it. I know a lot of people use it when they feel a tickle in their throat, but with the seasons changing (I live in Chicago) I’ve used it daily. I also went on a trip to Europe 2 months ago… went on 5 flights, several of my family members got sick on that trip and I haven’t gotten sick since starting to use this stuff,” one shopper wrote. “Also have been on several additional flights since, I have people all around me who have been getting sick (colds/flu) and I’m riding high on my natural remedy. Haven’t done a THING except drink tea and take propolis. LOVE IT.”

Like most homeopathic remedies, not all the benefits of bee propolis are medically proven yet, but naturopathic doctor Maura Henninger previously told Health that it can be used as an immunity booster “in times of stress or lack of sleep, or if you have a cold or flu coming on,” as long as you’ve gotten the okay from your doctor.

We’re hoping Jenner is feeling better after putting her at-home cold remedies to use (which also included this popular Ginger Crystal Tea from Prince of Peace). If you’re feeling that familiar (and dreaded) scratch in your throat coming on, it can’t hurt to have Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray handy in your medicine cabinet — it just might do the trick!