Couple Stung Around 600 Times by Bees While Working in Their Yard: 'They Overwhelmed Me'

A Texas couple is recovering after they were stung around 600 times by bees while working in their yard.

Vern Roberts got the brunt of the attack when he was mowing their lawn in Wallis, outside of Houston on Wednesday. He estimates that he got around 600 stings all over his body, including his ears, mouth and down his throat, from the Africanized honey bees, also known as killer bees.

“I tried to get away, but they overwhelmed me,” Roberts told KHOU in Houston. “I tried to stop, drop and roll; I tried to do all kinds of protective things, but it kept overwhelming it and basically knocking me down. I would stagger and fall and flop around.”

His wife Mary heard his screams and ran out to help, but struggled with the mass of bees. She got an additional 60 stings in the process, and the couple managed to get inside the house and call 911.

Once the paramedics arrived, they were unable to get on the property at first because of the bees. The Roberts had to walk back outside through the bees, getting stung again, to get to the ambulance.

Vern was hospitalized in intensive care for three days, and is expected to make a full recovery.

People who are under attack by a swarm of Africanized bees should run away in a straight line while covering their face, according to Pests.org, as they are slow flyers. They do not recommend hiding underwater, as the bees will wait for people to reemerge.