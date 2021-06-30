Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves in Lingerie for Body-Positive TikTok: 'Let's Normalize 165 Lbs.'

Bebe Rexha is embracing her curves — and encouraging the normalization of all body types.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer posted on TikTok to share a message about body positivity with her followers. In the social media clip, the "Break My Heart" singer rocked a black lingerie set while dancing around to Nicki Minaj's 2018 hit song, "Good Form."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How much do you think I weigh? No one's business," she wrote on the video as she danced and posed in her lingerie. "Cause I'm a bad b--- no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 lbs."

She captioned the post, "Feeling like a bad b--- today."

Bebe Rexha TikTok Credit: Bebe Rexha TikTok

Bebe Rexha TikTok Credit: Bebe Rexha TikTok

Rexha has always been open on her social media platforms about body positivity, often shutting down critics and uplifting other women for embracing their looks. Earlier this month, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist even introduced her first lingerie collection with Adore Me, geared specifically toward encouraging body inclusivity and embracing one's sexy side at any size.

"I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for a while," Rexha previously told PEOPLE of her collection. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

And although Rexha has been one to showcase her confidence in sexy lingerie and swimsuit snaps online, last year she opened up about how it's been a process to feel comfortable in her own skin and how taking "good care" of herself helps her deal with body image issues.

"When I have a bad week of eating, I feel so nasty — like when I eat tons of chips or croissants and whatever," Rexha told PEOPLE in October. "When I eat healthier and I drink more water and then I do even a little exercising or just try to live a little bit more actively, I feel so much better: I feel so much healthier, I feel so much sexier, and it's for myself. So I feel like that's a really important thing for me, to stay active and eat well."

Bebe Rexha Tiktok Credit: Bebe Rexha Tiktok

Early on in her career, Rexha was told, "Nobody likes like a fat pop star." In a May interview with PEOPLE, she explained how that impacted her views on beauty standards.

"That f—ed with my head, because they made me believe that I was nothing unless I looked a certain way," she said, adding she's more confident now.