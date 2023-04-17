Bebe Rexha Says She's 'Discouraged' After 'Upsetting' TikTok Search Suggestion About Her Weight

“Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” the singer told fans after sharing that she's "always struggled with my weight"

Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on April 17, 2023
Bebe Rexha. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Bebe Rexha is opening up about feeling "discouraged" after seeing comments about her weight on social media.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer posted a screenshot from a TikTok video of her where the search bar — which automatically appears based on searched content that's trending — read "Bebe Rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she tweeted. "I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

"I've always struggled with my weight. A b— likes to eat," she added.

One of Rexha's followers then revealed to the singer that her photos have recently been used for weight loss ads, which she said was "just messed up."

"As long as YOU are happy then it doesn't matter!!!!" one fan assured. "Don't starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!"

Rexha responded, "I'm working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now."

The "Break My Heart" singer previously discussed her body image struggles with a tearful social media video December 2021. In the TikTok video, Rexha explained how weight gain has affected her self-confidence, sharing that she's having a hard time staying "merry" this holiday season because she doesn't "feel good in [her] skin."

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am — ish," she began the video.

Rexha then revealed she's the "heaviest" she's ever been, adding: "I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

Rexha went on to explain that her feelings about her weight made her want to take a step back from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," she said at the time, adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

Being open and honest on social media isn't new for Rexha. She often encourages body positivity and self acceptance online. In July 2021, she posted a TikTok of herself dancing in lingerie to Nicki Minaj's "Good Form."

"How much do you think I weigh? No one's business," she wrote in text over the video. "Cause I'm a bad b--- no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 lbs."

At the time, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist introduced her first lingerie collection with Adore Me, geared specifically toward encouraging body inclusivity and embracing one's sexy side at any size.

"I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for a while," Rexha previously told PEOPLE of her collection. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

