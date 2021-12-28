Bebe Rexha Tearfully Talks Body Confidence Struggles on TikTok: 'I Just Feel Disgusting'

Bebe Rexha shared an emotional TikTok with fans, telling them she has been posting less online because she does not "feel good in [her] skin"

Bebe Rexha is getting candid about her body image struggles.

On Monday, the singer, 32, posted a tearful TikTok, during which she explained how weight gain has affected her self confidence. In the video, Rexha shared that she's having a hard time staying "merry" this holiday season because she doesn't "feel good in [her] skin."

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am — ish," she began the video.

Rexha then revealed she's the "heaviest" she's ever been, adding: "I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

She continued: "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

Rexha went on to explain that her feelings about her weight made her want to take a step back from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," she said, adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

bebe rexha Bebe Rexha at the 2019 Grammys | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rexha's video comes after she posted a message to anyone "feeling down" during the holidays. The pop star tweeted Dec. 21, "To the person who is feeling down this holiday season, you got this and you will get through. Sending you love."

Being open and honest on social media isn't new for Rexha. She often encourages body positivity and self acceptance online. In July, she posted a TikTok of herself dancing in lingerie to Nicki Minaj's "Good Form."

"How much do you think I weigh? No one's business," she wrote in text over the video. "Cause I'm a bad b--- no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 lbs."

She previously opened up about encouraging her fans to love themselves in a June interview with PEOPLE, explaining, "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

In a May interview with PEOPLE, Rexha said she was once told, "Nobody likes a fat pop star," while first beginning her music career. Since then, she said she's gained confidence.