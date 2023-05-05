Bebe Rexha Details Struggle with Weight After Learning She Has PCOS: 'It's Been Tough'

"For me, I've been definitely struggling with my weight and I've been struggling with food forever," the singer said after recently learning she has polycystic ovary syndrome

Vanessa Etienne
Published on May 5, 2023 05:00 PM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha revealed that she recently learned that she has polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

During an appearance on Gayle King's SiriusXM show Gayle King in the House, the 33-year-old singer opened up about her experience with PCOS — a hormone imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age.

The condition can cause symptoms like irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, weight gain and infertility.

"I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it's been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don't know," Rexha said while noting that weight gain is a common symptom she's dealt with. "It's tough. I think for me, I've been definitely struggling with my weight and I've been struggling with food forever."

She continued, "I remember starting out and getting my first record deal, they kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, 'Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape? Because you need to lose 20 lbs. in order to do this career. Like you have to lose weight.'"

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter explained that because she was previously surrounded by all of that negativity, she understands the importance of who she keeps in her circle.

Rexha is often vocal about her fluctuating weight loss journey. Last month, she discussed feeling "discouraged" after seeing commentary about her weight on social media.

At the time, she posted a screenshot from a TikTok video of her where the search bar — which automatically appears based on searched content that's trending — read "Bebe Rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she tweeted. "I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

"I've always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat," she added.

One of Rexha's followers then revealed to the singer that her photos have recently been used for weight loss ads, which she said was "just messed up."

"As long as YOU are happy then it doesn't matter!!!!" one fan assured. "Don't starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!"

Rexha responded, "I'm working on myself every day. Just discouraged a bit right now."

Bebe Rexha Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The "Break My Heart" singer also shared her body image struggles with a tearful social media video in December 2021. In the TikTok video, Rexha explained how weight gain has affected her self-confidence, sharing that she's having a hard time staying "merry" this holiday season because she doesn't "feel good in [her] skin."

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am — ish," she began the video.

Rexha then revealed she's the "heaviest" she's ever been, adding: "I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

Rexha went on to explain that her feelings about her weight made her want to take a step back from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," she said at the time, adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

