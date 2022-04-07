The Funny Girl star shared that she was on diet programs such as Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers from 11 to 13 years old

Beanie Feldstein Says She 'Felt a Lot of Pressure from Society' to Lose Weight Growing Up

Beanie Feldstein is getting candid about her relationship with her body.

The Lady Bird star, 28, revealed that she struggled to meet society's beauty standards in an interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

"It was clear to me that I was chubby and that I was bigger, and for a long time, because I was a kid, I would do what the adults were telling me to do, which is to try to not be that way," she told the publication.

Feldstein said that she turned to diet programs such as Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers from 11 to 13 years old to help her lose weight.

"I think I felt a lot of pressure from society, from my family, from my community," she shared. "Then around 16 or 17, I just thought, 'I'm fine. There's nothing wrong with me.' One day I realized, 'I'm not the problem. This standard is the problem.' "

The actress — who is currently starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which officially opens April 24 — also discussed body expectations in musical theater.

"I have friends who used to have to 'weigh in' for their musical-theater programs," she told Vogue. That should be illegal."

In 2017, Feldstein wrote an essay for Refinery29 in which she detailed her struggles with weight loss.

"My family, doctors, and society at large were constantly telling me that I was too heavy, that I needed to exercise more, that I should be smaller," she shared.

"I was pushed into trying Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig… and I absolutely hated it. It affected me deeply," she continued. "I despised trying to lose weight and I resented everyone that made me feel like I had to."

When she began to shift her way of thinking, she said she became "genuinely comfortable with my unwavering chubbiness."