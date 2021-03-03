This Mini Foldable Trampoline Makes At-Home Cardio Fun — and It’s Nearly 50% Off

Other reviewers recommend following along with trampoline workouts you can find on YouTube—or just jumping for a bit. "This product was really easy to assemble and is quite sturdy. What I like most is that it's not too bouncy, so you don't run the risk of losing your balance while maneuvering," wrote another shopper. "I also like the fact that I can do a slight jump or just bounce to loosen up and elevate my heart rate."