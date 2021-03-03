This Mini Foldable Trampoline Makes At-Home Cardio Fun — and It’s Nearly 50% Off

When you fall into a rut with your exercise routine, sometimes, the most beneficial thing to do is to branch out of your comfort zone. Sure, 30 minutes on the treadmill will get your heart racing, but your tried-and-true workout can get a little boring after a while. That's why some Amazon shoppers have found a surprising solution: A trampoline — specifically, Bcan's Foldable Exercise Trampoline.
This mini trampoline is just 38 inches wide and can support up to 300 pounds. Once you're done using it, its legs can be tucked under to make it flat enough to store under a couch or bed. It's no wonder why this unexpected piece of fitness equipment has become a best-seller.
"I am a fitness fanatic and wanted something to stay in shape during the winter," wrote one reviewer. "This has provided me with an excellent opportunity to jog in place, walk in place, and jump to add some fun to it. I find it to be an excellent workout and place it in my living room while I'm watching TV."
Buy It! Bcan's Foldable Exercise Trampoline, $59.49 (orig. $109.99), amazon.com
Other reviewers recommend following along with trampoline workouts you can find on YouTube—or just jumping for a bit. "This product was really easy to assemble and is quite sturdy. What I like most is that it's not too bouncy, so you don't run the risk of losing your balance while maneuvering," wrote another shopper. "I also like the fact that I can do a slight jump or just bounce to loosen up and elevate my heart rate."
You don't have to worry about disturbing your housemates either, as shoppers say Bcan's mini trampoline is quiet and it's easy to fold up once you're done with it — though if you have kids, you can also leave it out for them to have some fun with, too. After all, reviewers say it's "great for the whole family."
This fitness trampoline is currently almost 50 percent off its normal price, so if you're looking for a purchase that will inevitably put some pep in your step, now's the time to make a move.