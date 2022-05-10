BBC Host Deborah James Pens Emotional 'Goodbye' Message Revealing She Is Entering Hospice Care

"Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk," Deborah James wrote of her fight against bowel cancer

Deborah James has shared a heartbreaking update on her health journey.

On Monday, the U.K. radio host, 40, revealed that she is in hospice amid her battle with bowel cancer.

"The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball," James began. "My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them."

She continued, "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

"In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn't see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school - I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye," James shared. "I think it's been the rebellious hope in me."

"But I don't think anyone can say the last 6 months has exactly been kind! It's all heartbreaking to be going through but I'm surrounded by so much love that if anything can help me through I hope that will."

She also shared information about Bowelbabe Fund, which she described as the "one thing I always wanted to do before I died."

She explained that it is currently "being established" and asked for fans' support in helping Bowelbabe Fund "flourish."

"Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborah's more time!" she wrote.

James then said that she's focused on "taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment!"

She concluded, "You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah."

In 2020, James announced to her Instagram following that she was cancer free, three years after being diagnosed with life-threatening bowel cancer.

She wrote in part at the time: "It's a bit bonkers (and I haven't honestly processed this for a few reasons), but right now, I have no evidence of cancer in my body!!. Which seems bonkers considering at one stage I had 15 tumours!"