BBC Host Deborah James Is 'Mind Blown' After Raising $1 Million in 24 Hours for Bowel Cancer Research

"It makes me feel like we're all kind of in it at the end together and we all want to make a difference and say 'You know what? Screw you cancer,' " Deborah James said of her fundraising success

Deborah James is feeling the support after she announced she's in hospice care while battling bowel cancer.

During an interview with BBC on Tuesday, the U.K. radio host shared that she raised more than 1 million pounds (equivalent to $1,233,00 USD) in 24 hours for her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research initiative.

"I'm absolutely mind blown," James told BBC. "I just cannot thank people enough for their generosity. It just means so much to me. It makes me feel utterly loved. But it makes me feel like we're all kind of in it at the end together and we all want to make a difference and say, 'You know what? Screw you cancer.' You know, we can do better."

She continued, "We can do better for people and we just need to show it who's boss."

Speaking about her Bowelbabe Fund organization, she told the outlet, "I always knew there was one thing I wanted to do before I died. But you don't quite realize how little time we have to suddenly organize things. Had I actually thought 'Oh yes, I'm going to die' I would have probably started organizing six months ago."

James, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, according to BBC, said her father and his girlfriend stepped in to help set up the online campaign.

"Over the last five years I've campaigned, I've spoken about awareness, I've shared my story for a reason -- the laughs, the giggles, sharing that you can live with cancer, unveiling what cancer can look like ... but ultimately what I really want to happen is I don't want any other Deborahs to have to go through this. We know that when we catch cancer early, we can cure it."

"Before I die the one thing I knew I wanted to do was set up a fund that can continue working on some of the things that gave me life such as innovative drug studies," she said of Bowelbabe.