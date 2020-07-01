Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Grab a pack of two for $12 before they’re gone

This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Just Dropped Stylish Face Masks — and They’re Already Selling Out

The soft, breathable masks are made from two layers of cotton fabric and feature comfortable ear loops that can conveniently be adjusted by sliding the attached beads for a more secure fit. What’s more is that BaubleBar is selling its non-medical grade face masks at cost, meaning you’re only paying the amount of money it took to produce it — $6.65 for the fabric, beads, trim, labor, and packaging; $4.30 for freight and duties; and $0.95 for handling costs.

The BaubleBar face masks are available in two-packs for $12 in an array of stylish prints. You can choose from three different options: The pink pack comes with one mask in a pink-and-white gingham print and another with colorful embroidered flowers; the black pack features masks with a checkered pattern and gold stars; and the white pack comes with one mask made from a white eyelet fabric and the other with blue polka dots. Shortly after launching, there was a waitlist for the set of white face masks, but it’s been restocked since then. Though we have a feeling they won’t be in stock much longer.

With more businesses slowly beginning to open back up this summer, the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear a face mask in public — so scroll down to stay stylishly protected thanks to BaubleBar.

BaubleBar Face Masks Set of 2 in Pink, $12; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Face Masks Set of 2 in Black, $12; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Face Masks Set of 2 in White, $12; baublebar.com