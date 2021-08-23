Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sander revealed on Twitter, Friday, he is asymptomatic and expecting to be cleared by the Sept. 12 game to return as a team ambassador

Barry Sanders Reveals He Has Breakthrough Case of COVID, Quarantining 'Until I Get the Green Light'

Barry Sanders has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Detroit Lions star and NFL Hall of Famer, 53, revealed on Twitter Friday that he contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sanders said he'd stay quarantined until doctors cleared him, and that he expects to be back to normal and rooting for the Lions as a team ambassador at the Sept. 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID," he tweeted. "I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, all coaches for the Lions plus over 90 percent of the team's players are vaccinated, and the team has three players on their COVID reserve list for backups.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated.