Barack Obama Celebrates Release of Moving New ALS Documentary with Former Staffers at SXSW

No Ordinary Campaign follows the tireless work of Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya to change the future of ALS research and treatment

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 12, 2023 10:17 PM
Barack Obama SXSW
Barack Obama with No Ordinary Campaign's Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya at SXSW 2023. Photo: Courtesy The Obama Foundation

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise trip to Texas on Sunday for a very special cause.

The 44th POTUS joined his former White House staffers Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya for an Obama Foundation event celebrating the SXSW premiere of their new documentary, No Ordinary Campaign, at Arlyn Studios in Austin.

Calling the moment a "privilege," Wallach told PEOPLE, "We first learned how to turn hope into action on his 2008 campaign. So to hear from him tonight, talking about how we are living out that legacy, was incredible."

On the day they brought their second child home from the hospital in 2017, Wallach and Abrevaya experienced another life-changing event when Wallach, then 37, was diagnosed with ALS and given six months to live

After throwing himself back into his work as a lawyer in Chicago, he decided he was going to change the future of the disease.

Barack Obama SXSW
Barack Obama with No Ordinary Campaign's Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya at SXSW 2023. Courtesy The Obama Foundation

The tireless work of Wallach and Abrevaya, both 42, to help pass the 2021 Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act — which aims to foster drug development and access and provide five years of monumental research funding — is documented in No Ordinary Campaign.

Obama appears in the documentary, speaking to Wallach's can-do attitude and ribbing the couple for not naming one of their two young daughters for him. The pair met while working on the former president's 2008 campaign.

Wallach and Abrevaya traveled to Austin with loved ones and supporters to celebrate the film's release at the Rollins Theatre over the weekend, joining executive producer Katie Couric (Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal also produced), their friend and director Christopher Burke and singer Rachel Platten, who met the couple by chance on a recent vacation and gave them the rights to her hit "Fight Song" for the film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Audience Award for best documentary, and recently screened at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California.

For more about Wallach and Abrevaya's inspiring work, visit their nonprofit iamals.org. If you or someone you know are looking for help navigating care for ALS or another neurodegenerative disease, check out their other venture, Synapticure, which connects patients to providers.


Related Articles
2023 SXSW portrait studio
Inside PEOPLE and EW's SXSW Portrait Studio with the Hottest TV and Movie Casts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Gwynne Gilford, Chris Pine and Robert Pine attend the after party for the premiere of TNT's "I Am The Night" on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Chris Pine Reveals the Best Career Advice His Mother Gwynne Gilford Ever Gave Him
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber Marks 1 Year Surviving Mini Stroke That Led to Discovery of Hole in Her Heart
Khloe kardashian social media. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloé Kardashian Said She Was 'Obsessive' About Her Weight After Her Divorce from Lamar Odom
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She Was Body Shamed for Not Being 'Sample Size': 'I Cried'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
'Citadel' 's Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Receiving Equal Pay for 'First Time' After Fighting Her Whole Career
Hannah Curlee olivia ward
'Biggest Loser' Winners Hannah Curlee and Olivia Ward 12 Years Later: 'It's a Continued Journey'
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Selma Blair GUIDE beauty
How Selma Blair Is Helping to Make Shopping Easier for People with Disabilities
Rachel Recchia attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Bachelorette' Rachel Recchia Says She's 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery
Gloria Orwoba
Kenyan Senator Wears Blood-Stained Pants to Parliament to Fight Stigma Around Menstruation
charlene tilton
Why Dallas Star Charlene Tilton Never Thought She was Beautiful: 'I Couldn't Wait to Get Older'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer
Brooklinn Khoury stitches removed
Brooklinn Khoury Has Stitches Removed After 7th Reconstructive Surgery and Can Finally Skateboard Again