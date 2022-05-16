15 Celebrities Who Marched for Abortion Rights This Weekend, Plus Other Must-See Protest Pics

The crowds were starry as activists across America rallied at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies protests on May 14, challenging an expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court

By People Staff May 16, 2022 04:09 PM

1 of 20

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Credit: Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram

The actress joined the Bans Off Our Bodies march in New York City on Saturday. There, she held a sign high with an iconic line from her Emmy-winning role on Veep.

"If men got pregnant you could get an abortion at an ATM," read the poster quoting her character, Vice President Selina Meyers.

2 of 20

Padma Lakshmi & Christy Turlington

Credit: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

The famous friends posed for a picture at a Bans Off Our Bodies event, ready to rally.

"Today we march for reproductive freedom and justice," the Top Chef host wrote of the photo.

3 of 20

Laura Dern & Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Laura Dern/Instagram

The Big Little Lies alumna and Grammy winner brought the "pow" to girl power, posing for a pic with a poster that proclaimed, "Girls just want to have fun-damental rights" — hitting a serious note and nod to Lauper's iconic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."  

4 of 20

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Guilty Party star and a pal walked in sync with a homemade sign that read "I stand w/ you" at the Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Los Angeles on Saturday.

5 of 20

Milla Jovovich

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty

The Resident Evil actress hit the stage at the Bans Off Our Bodies march in L.A., writing on Instagram that being asked to speak at the reproductive rights rally was an "honor."

"Every human being has the right to pursue their dreams, their ambitions, their education and their passions before making the decision to dedicate their lives, their time, their energy and their finances to raising a family," she argued in part.

6 of 20

Amber Tamblyn

Credit: Amber Tamblyn/Instagram

The star spent her 39th birthday protesting the constitutional right for abortion in N.Y.C., posting footage of a livestream from the streets.

Along the way, she bumped into Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei.

Continued on next slide.
7 of 20

Dove Cameron

Credit: Dove Cameron/Instagram

"You can't ban abortions, you can only ban safe abortions," the actress and singer urged with a homemade sign, in a photo taken from behind and shared to Twitter Friday.

8 of 20

Ricki Lake

Credit: Ricki Lake/Twitter

The former talk show host spoke on stage at the Bans Off Our Bodies rally in L.A., giving remarks outside of city hall.

9 of 20

Connie Britton

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty

The White Lotus star also addressed the crowd at the Los Angeles rally, and opened up about what the moment meant to her in an emotional Instagram post.

"For all who came out to the Women's Marches - over 300 around the country - I want to thank you for your commitment and your fight. And for those who couldn't make it out, just know that we are counting on you too to stand up in this surreal and harrowing time to protect the most basic, most fundamental human right for women to have authority and autonomy over their own bodies," Britton began.

Pointing out that the fight "isn't just about women," but about kids, families and everyone in general, the actress stressed that "we can't stay on the sidelines" amid an uncertain future.

Continued on next slide.
10 of 20

Joely Fisher & Lisa Ann Walter

Credit: Joley Fisher/Instagram

The actress posted a picture with the Abbott Elementary star and Frances Fisher at the Bans Off Our Bodies event in L.A., sharing one of many moments from behind the scenes – including herself opening up at the podium.

"We marched and we will March again and again until our daughters are safe and have the same rights and choices and freedoms as we have…that we have fought for and won," Fisher wrote in the tribute.

11 of 20

Christine Lahti

Credit: Christine Lahti/Instagram

The Golden Globe winner took a serious photo with protestors wearing the red robes and white bonnets made famous by The Handmaid's Tale, drawing a parallel to today's times.

12 of 20

Kathy Griffin

Credit: Kathy Griffin/Instagram; Inset: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walking shoulder to shoulder with activists in the streets, the comedian wrote "LA turns out all over the city" at the Bans Off Our Bodies event.

Continued on next slide.
13 of 20

New York City

Credit: Emilie Richardson/Bloomberg via Getty

Marchers crossed the Brooklyn Bridge with signs held high on May 14 in N.Y.C. 

14 of 20

Washington, D.C.

Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

In Washington, D.C., protestors gathered at the base of the Washington Monument. 

15 of 20

Washington, D.C.

Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Marchers walked directly by the United States Supreme Court in D.C. 

Continued on next slide.
16 of 20

Chicago

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

In Chicago, men and women gathered in Union Park before marching into the city's downtown. 

17 of 20

Washington, D.C.

Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Marchers held a sea of colorful signs in the nation's capital. 

18 of 20

Austin, Texas

Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty

As far south as Texas, people came together to make their voices heard.

Continued on next slide.
19 of 20

Los Angeles

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty

Crowds gathered outside of L.A.'s city hall. 

20 of 20

Los Angeles

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty

Attorney Gloria Allred was among those who spoke to marchers in Los Angeles. 

By People Staff