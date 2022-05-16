15 Celebrities Who Marched for Abortion Rights This Weekend, Plus Other Must-See Protest Pics

The White Lotus star also addressed the crowd at the Los Angeles rally, and opened up about what the moment meant to her in an emotional Instagram post.

"For all who came out to the Women's Marches - over 300 around the country - I want to thank you for your commitment and your fight. And for those who couldn't make it out, just know that we are counting on you too to stand up in this surreal and harrowing time to protect the most basic, most fundamental human right for women to have authority and autonomy over their own bodies," Britton began.

Pointing out that the fight "isn't just about women," but about kids, families and everyone in general, the actress stressed that "we can't stay on the sidelines" amid an uncertain future.