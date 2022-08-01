Banana Boat Recalls Select Sunscreen Products Due to Presence of Cancer-Causing Chemical

The company issued a voluntary recall of three batches of the Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 after trace levels of benzene

Though sunscreen is marketed for skin cancer prevention, Banana Boat is recalling some of its sunscreen products due to the presence of a carcinogenic chemical.

On Friday, Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a voluntary recall of three batches of the Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 after trace levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure over time.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said in a release.

Per the recall notice, which was also posted on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA)'s website, the products were distributed nationwide and all retailers have been notified.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled products immediately and dispose of them. Anyone who has experienced any problems after using the recalled spray should contact their physician or healthcare provider.

Banana Boat said it is providing reimbursements for any customers who purchased the product; customers can inquire about getting reimbursed via the company's website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is a highly flammable substance that can damage the immune system and cause cells to not work correctly. It can be absorbed orally, through the skin, and inhaled.

In its statement, Edgewell did note, however, that it "has not received any adverse events related to this recall" and other Banana Boat products remain safe to use.