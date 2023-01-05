Bam Margera Says He 'Was Basically Pronounced Dead' After Having Multiple Seizures with Pneumonia

The former Jackass star updated fans on his health after being hospitalized in December

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 11:38 PM
Bam Margera
Photo: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bam Margera is opening up about his health following an eight-day hospital stay in December.

"We have a lot to talk about," he told fellow Jackass star Steve-O on Thursday's episode of the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off," he explained.

"It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat," Margera said.

Margera, 43, added that he did not understand the severity of his health at the time of his hospitalization and described it as an experience during which he "blacked out."

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," he continued. "They're like, 'Dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.' "

According to Steve-O, seeing Margera on a ventilator and in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition" frightened him. He joked about Margera's hospitalization occurring during the middle of his tour, but added, "The important thing is that Bam's not dead."

Following his hospital release, Margera celebrated by sharing a photo alongside Johnny Schillereff on Instagram wearing matching black hoodies.

"I'm out!" he wrote in the caption of the Dec. 10 post. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.

Related Articles
A Hard Kick in the Nuts What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions by Stephen Steve-O Glover With David Peisner
Steve-O Reflects on Sobriety, Emotional Growth in New Book: 'I'm Capable of Being Less of a Douche'
Aria Shapiro, six year old hospitalized for 18 days with covid
6 Year Old with Epilepsy Hospitalized for Weeks with COVID-19: 'It's Not Safe for All Children'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Steve Burton Announces Separation from Pregnant Wife Sheree and Says the 'Child Is Not Mine'
First Time Mom
New Mom Fighting for Her Life After Contracting COVID Just Before Giving Birth
J-Hope
BTS' J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Label Says He's Still 'Planning to Take Part' in April Shows
Japanese Princess Yoko
Princess Yoko Develops Pneumonia After Contracting COVID, Transferred to New Hospital for Treatment
Tyrese Gibson; Priscilla Murray
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mom Is Hospitalized for COVID, Pneumonia: 'I Feel Helpless'
Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Feared He Would Be Put on Ventilator While Sick with COVID
Tyrese Gibson; Priscilla Murray
Tyrese Gibson Shares Update on His Mom's Battle with COVID and Pneumonia: 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan Thanks His Haters as He Pledges to 'Balance Out' Controversial Views amid Misinformation Backlash
Tyrese and mom Priscilla Murray
Tyrese Gibson's Mom Priscilla Dies After Battling COVID and Pneumonia: 'Saddest Moment of My Life'
Diabetes test
COVID Has Been 'Devastating' to Americans with Diabetes, Who Account for Up to 40% of Virus Deaths
coronavirus
Child Dies from Rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome After Contracting COVID-19
El Paso Covid
New Omicron Variant BA.2 Now in the U.S. But Unlikely to Be a Major Concern, Experts Say
Don Gillmer
Man Recovering from COVID Says He Awoke from Coma After Hearing Wife's Voice: 'She's My Angel'
A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus
Young Boy Dies of COVID on Vacation in Hawaii with His Fully Vaccinated Parents