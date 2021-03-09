"I love how I did not take care of my tattoo, now I have to deal with the pain of a staff [sic] infection," Bam Margera wrote on his Instagram

Bam Margera Reveals He Got a Staph Infection from a Leg Tattoo: It 'Hurts Very Bad'

Bam Margera is on the mend after one of his tattoos got infected.

The former Jackass star, 41, revealed on Monday that he had to seek medical help with a staph infection after he "did not take care" of a leg tattoo he recently had inked.

Sharing a photo of his leg and what appears to be the view from his hospital bed, Margera wrote in the caption, "The only person I can blame for my staff [sic] infection."

"I deserve it and it f------ hurts very bad," he continued.

Margera also shared a close-up of the infected ink in another post, explaining that the design reads "great news" in Farsi.

"I love how I did not take care of my tattoo, now I have to deal with the pain of a staff [sic] infection," he captioned the photo. "But I let my great news get infected 🤣."

"high five me because I'm an asso who deserves it 😂❤️," he joked.

A staph infection occurs when staphylococcus bacteria, often found on human skin, begin to multiply uncontrollably, according to healthline.com. While not common, a person can contract staph infection through a tattoo.

Margera likely contracted a staph infection when he went into a hot tub after receiving the ink, TMZ reported.

He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the outlet.

It's unclear when Margera received his leg tattoo, though the skateboarder has been actively adding to his body art collection.

Last week, he debuted a new neck tattoo on his Instagram.