Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Gloriously Soft’ Yoga Mat with Over 36,000 5-Star Ratings

So you've made it through 2020! First of all, congratulations. But also, you're likely here because you've decided 2021 is going to be the year you focus on your fitness goals, whether that means getting stronger or simply just feeling good about your body. And with many workout studios closed for the foreseeable future, chances are your living room will still double as a bespoke gym — and the hardwood floor certainly isn't going to cut it when it comes to attempting 50 reps of side planks.
Other than stocking up on cute sports bras and sculpting leggings, there is perhaps nothing more motivating than rolling out a soft, functional yoga mat. And while it's plenty easy to spend tons of money on home workout equipment, you won't have to with Amazon's number one best-selling yoga mat that starts at just $22.35.
With more than 36,000 five-star ratings, the BalanceFrom yoga mat has emerged as an Amazon customer favorite. The extra thick mat is 71 inches long and 24 inches wide, ensuring it'll be a great fit for people of all heights. Reviewers have noted that the super soft, high-density foam material and .5-inch mat thickness make it "great on hard floors" and allow it to comfortably cushion the spine, hips, elbows, and knees.
"It's the perfect mat for older bones and back," one shopper raved. "I rolled it out, laid down, and wondered why the heck I didn't do this earlier. Feels like heaven on my back."
Buy It! BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap in Pink, $22.35; amazon.com
Another reviewer called it "generously and gloriously soft" and continued: "I have VERY tender knees and tender bones from osteoporosis. I find this mat to be very comfortable when I do my yoga routines especially in any kneeling position. I do not find it too thick as to be unsteady in upright poses. It is WONDERFULLY soft. I will definitely buy again or even add another color before I need a new mat as I am that pleased with it. It is an excellent product for the price. I have been doing yoga for decades now and I am delighted with this find."
The mat's double-sided non-slip surface will not only prevent slipping during a HIIT class, but it can even help protect your joints to avoid injuries. And when you've completed a sweat sesh, the mat can be easily wiped down with soap and water. When it's totally dry, roll it back up and wrap it in the included carrying strap, which also comes in handy for transporting the mat.
Choose from seven colors, including bright options like blue, pink, and purple, or muted tones like black and grey. The black yoga mat (its most popular color), is normally $50, but right now, you can get it for just over $24 on Amazon thanks to a 51 percent off discount.
When your mat arrives, let the 2021 workout games begin — whether you're practicing headstands or meditating after a long, strenuous day.
Buy It! BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap in Black, $24.33 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
