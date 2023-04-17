Bad News, Bacon and Pancake Lovers: Processed Meat and Refined Carbs Spark Rise in Diabetes, New Study Says

Eating too much bacon and simple carbohydrates is leading to more cases of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

The study — which was published Monday in the Nature Medicine journal — analyzed the dietary intake of adults in 184 countries over nearly three decades.

Researchers found that poor diet contributed to over 14 million new cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide in 2018. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes, is when the body doesn't process insulin properly.

Out of the dietary factors analyzed, the study revealed three key factors causing more cases of diabetes: eating too much refined rice and wheat, eating too much processed and unprocessed red meats, and not eating enough whole grains.

Other factors, which had less of an impact on new cases of type 2 diabetes, were drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages and fruit juice and not eating enough non-starchy vegetables, nuts, or seeds.

"Our study suggests poor carbohydrate quality is a leading driver of diet-attributable type 2 diabetes globally," said senior author Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, professor of nutrition at Tufts University and professor of medicine at Tufts School of Medicine in Boston, in a statement.

"These new findings reveal critical areas for national and global focus to improve nutrition and reduce devastating burdens of diabetes," Mozaffarian added.

Type 2 diabetes can be managed by maintaining a healthy diet. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a type 2 diabetes meal plan should include lean proteins, minimally processed carbohydrates, non-starchy vegetables, and no added salts or sugars.