Backstreet Boys Get Sweet Surprise from Hospital Workers Who Perform Dance to 'Everybody'

Are they original? Yeah!

The Backstreet Boys got the surprise of their lives when they video called into Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., to speak to some young patients, and were treated to a “Thank you” in the form of a dance every BSB fanatic knows.

After the beginning chords of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” started, staff across the hospital’s departments could be seen on the screen, jamming out while performing some of the moves made famous by Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough in the haunted-house-themed 1997 music video.

“I’m nervous!” McLean, 42, quipped from afar before the dance started — but he and his fellow band members soon began smiling and clapping, excited for the performance put on just for them and clearly impressed by the hospital staff’s commitment to the moves.

“I love the security guard!” added McLean in the video, which the group captioned, “Grateful we could talk with patients @childrensnational ❤️ We weren’t expecting their inspiring staff to surprise us with this incredible dance to Everybody!! Beyond impressed by these multitalented, hardworking heroes!! All our love 🖤”

The band celebrated their 27th anniversary on Monday, marking the occasion with a throwback photo on Instagram that showed them huddled together on the beach as they walked barefoot through the sand.

“Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys,” BSB’s official Instagram account shared. “On Apr 20, 1993, we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group.”

“We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us,” their note continued, referencing their fans. “We hoped you’d hear our music. Then you came … a dozen … a hundred … thousands … millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead.”

They concluded with a lyric from “Everybody”: “As long as there’ll be music … 🖤”

Last month, the guys took part in Fox and iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America, a major benefit concert that helped raise funds for relief and support for Americans impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19).

McLean, Dorough, 46, Littrell, Carter and Richardson all virtually reunited to perform “I Want It That Way” from the comfort of their own homes. Littrell, 45, kicked things off from his home in Atlanta, singing the tune’s famous opening line, “You are my fire, my one desire,” before the other four members jumped in for the harmony.

Each member had their chance to shine and sing solo while showing off their best at-home attire. Carter, 40, and Richardson, 48, were each accompanied by their kids, as well.

