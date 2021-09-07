The reality star, who tearfully announced last month that she tested positive for Lyme disease, said she’s already made small changes that has her "feeling better"

Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Is Researching How to Treat Her Lyme Disease: 'I'm Going to Get Through It'

After tearfully sharing that she tested positive for Lyme disease, Kelley Flanagan is figuring out a plan to heal her body.

The former Bachelor contestant, 29, had announced last month that she has Lyme disease, something she had suspected because her body "is so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A week later, she went on her Instagram Story to "thank every single one of you that has been messaging me," Flanagan said on Monday.

"I know this is a very controversial thing. And every person who has had Lyme and is giving me some sort of input — I promise that I'm reading your messages, even though I haven't really responded."

Flanagan said she's currently digging into potential treatment plans.

"Right now I'm just trying to do as much research as possible on it, whether it's documentaries, books, you name it, I'm looking up everything and trying to just keep my life super, super clean in terms of food, makeup, skincare, detergents, toothpaste and getting all of the toxins out of my life, but that takes a lot of hours," she said.

Flanagan added in a text caption that she's making her diet a priority right now.

"The smallest thing makes me react so trying to eat foods that don't cause inflammation and anything that would make my body go into attack mode," she said.

Flanagan plans to really get into a treatment plan by the end of the month, but already, the small changes she's made are starting to make a difference.

"I want to make sure I have enough info before I start a protocol…most likely starting one at the end of September but already feeling so much better by sitting on the couch or in bed the last week and eating extremely clean but it's going to take a lot more than just that," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Sutter Says He's 'Doing Okay' amid Lyme Disease Diagnosis: 'Finding Value in My Own Suffering'

"I am feeling better and again I just want to thank every single one of you that has messaged me because this is a very, very strange road to go down and there's not that much research on it," she continued. "It sucks, but I'm going to get through it. Just wanted to thank you guys."