Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Get ‘Physical’ for Their New Fitness Show

Pull on your legwarmers and leotards, because JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are getting “Physical” on TV once again.

The Bachelorette couple — who fell in love on 12th season of the reality dating show — went back to the ‘80s in a fun promo for their new television show, Battle of the Fittest Couples.

Fletcher and Rodgers are big time fitness fanatics — Rodgers is brother to Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and was once a pro football player himself — and will watch as 12 couples battle to be named the fittest on the new Paramount Network series.

As Fletcher and Rodgers get in their leg lifts and Jazzercise moves in a new trailer for the show, the contestants are tested on their physical and mental abilities in grueling challenges, and are also judged on how they work together as a team.

The couples are seen wrestling in mud pits, rolling in tires, playing tug of war and, in one couple’s case, heading off in an ambulance after a challenge goes wrong.

This will be Fletcher and Rodgers’ third TV show after they first debuted on The Bachelorette. They also host Cash Pad, a home renovation show on CNBC, and share a glimpse into their daily lives on the Kin web series Engaged with JoJo and Jordan.

Battle of the Fittest Couples premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.