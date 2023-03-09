'Bachelorette' Rachel Recchia Says She's 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

Rachel Recchia is updating fans on her recovery after getting breast reduction surgery.

The Bachelorette star, 27, shared a video showing the process from prep to recovery, and replied to fans asking how she was doing following the procedure, which took place on Mar. 7.

"I am doing well thank you so much 🤍🤍🤍," Recchia told one fan. She also replied to another fan asking how she was feeling that she was "doing better than I thought I would."

In the video Recchia posted to TikTok on Wednesday set to "Signed, Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder, she showed her hair getting braided by roommate and Bachelor in Paradise star Genevieve Parisi as she prepared for the surgery the next day.

"Night before, getting my hair braided by Gen, so I don't have a rat's next tomorrow," she said in the video. "Last day with boobs… wanna see a nipple?," Recchia joked.

The video then cut to Recchia doing her skincare routine in the mirror and showing off her outfit for the surgery: black sweatpants and a matching black hoodie. She also showed clips of the drive to the office, her in a hospital gown dancing in the mirror and a shot smiling with her doctor.

The next few scenes appear to be post-operation, as she showed herself back in her black hoodie with her arms crossed on her chest. White bandages could be seen underneath the top of her sweatshirt. In the final shot, she showed herself ringing a bell signaling Parisi to help her out.

Several other stars from The Bachelor universe sent her well wishes in the comments, including Abigail Heringer, who said, "Everyone needs a friend like gen 🫶🏼 hope you have a smooth recovery! 💚" Fellow Bachelorette alum Michelle Young also wrote, "Love you Rach!!!"

Parisi also made fun of the ending moment in video, writing in the comments, "I now answer to a bell," to which Recchia responded, "nurse gen!!!"

She also posted her own update on her roommate to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday writing, "update — Rach is doing well after her surgery, just resting up and being the most low maintenance patient ever."

She added: "She purposefully scheduled surgery yesterday so she physically couldn't celebrate today so here we are."

Last month, the pilot revealed on TikTok that she was contemplating getting a breast reduction and wanted to inquire about other women's experiences with the surgery.

I have been in the process of going through my insurance and getting the surgery done since I was 17, and I think I am about to get it done at the beginning of next month," she said in the video.

"I truly think that the surgery is going to absolutely change my life," Recchia said. "Not only in the way that I'm able to exercise and not have pain, but every woman I've ever met who's gotten the surgery has said it's absolutely changed their life."