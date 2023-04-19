'Bachelorette' Rachel Recchia Recalls Feeling 'Defeated by My Body' Before Breast Reduction

“I’m just super excited to be the same me, but more comfortable,” the 27-year-old said after getting her long-awaited breast reduction surgery

Published on April 19, 2023
Rachel Recchia attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia is getting candid about her "life-altering surgery."

In a personal essay for Today, The Bachelorette star, 27, discussed her journey leading up to her breast reduction on March 7 and why she decided to share her story on social media.

"I never heard anyone talk about this procedure, and I felt so defeated by my body," she wrote.

Recchia said she made her first consultation to get a breast reduction when she was 17, recalling feeling "uncomfortable" with a chest that didn't fit her frame or lifestyle.

Not only did she struggle with physical pain and discomfort, but Recchia said she felt the need to cover up to avoid being "sexualized more than I already was."

RACHEL RECCHIA
Craig Sjodin/ABC

"I was like, 'I don't want to live like this,'" she said.

Ten years later, and the reality star finally had the surgery done.

"I had waited years for this. And the moment I opened my eyes and got off the table, I knew my life had changed — for the better," she said. "My body felt different. Lighter. For the first time in over a decade, I didn't have back pain."

"It's only been a few weeks, but I already feel like a new me," Recchia added. "I've always been insecure — and I'm not anymore."

The Bachelor's Rachel Recchia breast reduction surgery
The Bachelor's Rachel Recchia breast reduction surgery. Rachel Recchia/TikTok

Despite feeling good about her decision, Recchia admitted that she still felt nervous to discuss the procedure on social media, assuming people would criticize her for getting work done.

"Instead, the opposite happened: I was met with a wave of support, especially from people who had had the same surgery," she said. "Already, my decision to go public is paying off. When I was at Disneyland recently, a 17-year-old girl came up to me and said she wanted to get the procedure done, too."

"I've always been transparent about the other cosmetic work I've done, like fillers and Botox. This is no different," she continued. "I'm supportive of women who want to change something to make themselves happy, even if it is only aesthetic. If it improves your life and well-being and happiness, I'm 100% behind that."

Recchia said she's had a ton of support from her friends and family, and is "lucky" to have even more support from her followers.

"I'm just super excited to be the same me, but more comfortable," she added.

Last month, Recchia gave an update on her breast reduction surgery, posting a TikTok video showing the process from prep to recovery and replying to fans asking how she was doing following the procedure, which took place on Mar. 7.

"I am doing well thank you so much 🤍🤍🤍," Recchia told one fan. She also replied to another fan asking how she was feeling that she was "doing better than I thought I would."

In the video, she showed her hair getting braided by roommate and Bachelor in Paradise star Genevieve Parisi as she prepared for the surgery the next day. The video then cut to Recchia driving to the appointment and a shot in a hospital gown dancing in the mirror before smiling with her doctor.

The next few scenes appear to be post-operation, as she showed herself back in her black hoodie with her arms crossed on her chest. White bandages could be seen underneath the top of her sweatshirt. In the final shot, she showed herself ringing a bell signaling Parisi to help her out.

Parisi also posted her own update on her roommate to her Instagram Stories, writing, "update — Rach is doing well after her surgery, just resting up and being the most low maintenance patient ever."

