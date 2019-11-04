Bachelorette Newlyweds Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Share Their Couples Workout Routine

A couple that planks together, stays together.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Doctors, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo stop by the show to demonstrate their partnered workout routine, which includes a planking exercise that sees the pair alternate clapping hands with each other while in the position.

The Bachelorette newlyweds, who tied the knot in August, will also reveal on the episode their pre-wedding weight loss boot camp, which they designed for each other in order to be in their best shape for the “island chic” ceremony, as well as their Greek getaway honeymoon.

“I travel a lot, and so for me, I was like, ‘Man, this is hard to stay in shape and to eat right,’ so I told Bryan, I’m like, ‘Listen, can you please make something for me, so I can challenge myself when we can’t work out together?'” Lindsay says during the episode. “So he really tailored this specifically to me, and so when I wasn’t with him, I could take this on the road and work out.”

Image zoom Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Dominik Bindl/Getty

In the PEOPLE exclusive clip from the couple’s guest appearance, Lindsay, 34, and Abasolo, 39, show off what he calls “plank claps,” putting a twist on the tried-and-true exercise by clapping hands with a partner, engaging the core along the way.

“Is this a competition right now?” joked cohost Travis Stork as the couple continued their reps on stage.

Abasolo, a chiropractor, stopped by The Doctors in February 2018 to demonstrate how to properly use an ab wheel — while shirtless, no less.

“I like to work on my core because I feel a strong core is going to give you an overall strong body,” he said during that episode.

The Doctors episode airs Tuesday, check your local listings.