'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Diagnosed with Rare Neurological Disorder: 'Lots of Living to Do'

Bachelor Australia star Megan Marx has been diagnosed with spinocerebellar ataxia.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old shared the health update on Instagram, telling her followers that she's staying positive after learning she has the rare degenerative neurological disease.

"Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA6) Months of waiting for gene test results, I met with the neurologist on Friday. S— news. Diagnosis," Marx wrote alongside a selfie. "Some tears while [boyfriend Keith Newman] took over the conversation. F— huh!"

Spinocerebellar ataxia is a group of inherited brain disorders that affects the cerebellum — part of the brain that controls coordination of physical movement — and the spinal cord, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It affects about one to five of every 100,000 people.

As the condition progresses, it can cause problems with the eyes, hands, speech, legs and mobility. Symptoms typically appear after age 18 and slowly worsen over several years, per the Cleveland Clinic.

There is no cure for spinocerebellar ataxia, however, treatment plans involve minimizing symptoms and improving function.

Megan Marx Instagram

Following her diagnosis, Marx is remaining positive about the physical abilities she still has.

"Feeling grateful for my physical body right now, in its present state, before neurological degeneration attempts to take some of me from me," the The Challenge Australia star said. "All the yays for love making and skinny dipping and hiking and painting and food-ing and bad dancing and awful conversations at bars."

"Actually feeling grateful altogether. Many have worse diagnoses," she ended the post. "Just some processing to do. Lots of living to do."

Marx received a number of well wishes in the comments of her post, including messages from her fellow Challenge stars David Subritzky and Jessica Brody.

"Love you 💕 sending big hugs beautiful xx," Subritzky wrote while Brody added, "Love you. Thinking of you ❤️"

Responding to another friend who commented, Marx continued her positive outlook on the diagnosis, joking, "What a pain! I'm counting on you to help me do wheelies in my wheelchair when the time comes 😜"