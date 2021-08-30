Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Tearfully Shares She Has Lyme Disease: 'It's a Blessing and a Curse'

The former contestant said she "always knew something was a little bit off" in her body

Kelley Flanagan is sharing "some not so good news" with her followers — she's tested positive for Lyme disease.

The former Bachelor contestant, 29, posted a video on Instagram where she tearfully explains that she's struggling with the news about her health.

"I'm not having the best day today," Flanagan said, before sharing that she tested positive for Lyme disease. The reality star said that she suspected that something was off because her body "is so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things."

"Two of my brothers have Lyme disease and a lot of their symptoms sounded really similar to me," she said. "Cause I've just always had something off since I was young, and like, really really had to take care of myself."

Flanagan said that she thinks "this is something that I've had maybe for a while," and she's partially relieved to have a diagnosis.

"It's a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she wrote in the caption. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but I'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this."

Flanagan, crying, said that her diagnosis is "not the end of the world, but it's definitely going to [lead to] a lot of changes."

The reality star promised to take her followers "on this journey of me figuring it out."

"I'm trying to stay positive," she said.

