The Bachelor’s Katie Thurston Calls Out a Body Shamer: ‘Immediate Block’

Thurston, who was sent home by Matt James on Monday’s episode, went after a commenter who left a rude message on her Instagram

On Tuesday, the Bachelor season 25 contestant, a marketing manager from Seattle, shared an offensive comment that someone had left on one of her Instagram posts, directed at another one of Thurston's followers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The commenter told the follower that "we men like curves, not flubber and cellulite," and that they should get in the gym when they reopen, "although exercise works on your body not your face. You need plastic surgery for that."

Thurston, 29, immediately shut down the commenter and called them out on her Instagram Story. She reposted the comment and added: "You don't get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block."

Image zoom Katie Thurston | Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Thurston earned an immediate fan following when she got out of the limo on night one of The Bachelor with a vibrator in hand. She's since said that she wants to encourage women to embrace and own their sexuality.

"It wasn't some agenda that I had coming on to the show. It's just who I am and who I've been this whole time," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month. "It wasn't until after the fact that I realized how big of a deal it was — which excites me because I do believe it's 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality."

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor: Matt James Sends Home a Fan Favorite, Alum Heather Martin Crashes Show to Meet Him