The Bachelor’s Katie Thurston Calls Out a Body Shamer: ‘Immediate Block’
Thurston, who was sent home by Matt James on Monday’s episode, went after a commenter who left a rude message on her Instagram
Katie Thurston gained a reputation during her run on The Bachelor for taking down the bullies in the mansion — and she's doing the same with body shamers on her Instagram.
On Tuesday, the Bachelor season 25 contestant, a marketing manager from Seattle, shared an offensive comment that someone had left on one of her Instagram posts, directed at another one of Thurston's followers.
The commenter told the follower that "we men like curves, not flubber and cellulite," and that they should get in the gym when they reopen, "although exercise works on your body not your face. You need plastic surgery for that."
Thurston, 29, immediately shut down the commenter and called them out on her Instagram Story. She reposted the comment and added: "You don't get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block."
Thurston earned an immediate fan following when she got out of the limo on night one of The Bachelor with a vibrator in hand. She's since said that she wants to encourage women to embrace and own their sexuality.
"It wasn't some agenda that I had coming on to the show. It's just who I am and who I've been this whole time," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month. "It wasn't until after the fact that I realized how big of a deal it was — which excites me because I do believe it's 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality."
Thurston was also one of the few women in the house to stand up to the toxic bullying that went on this season, endearing her to fans. Her time on the show is now over — Matt James sent her home on Monday — but Thurston's status as a (now-single) fan favorite has people wondering if she'll be named the next Bachelorette. She's made it clear that she's looking for a long-term partner, "a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally," Thurston wrote in her Bachelor bio.