It may be Paradise, but the calories still count!

Colton Underwood learned that the hard way after wrapping up filming for the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, and finding that he had packed on 12 lbs.

The former NFL player said that he and the other guys had trouble working out on the beach.

“We tried,” Underwood, 26, told Us Weekly. “I gained 12 lbs. during filming. Chips and guacamole straight to the hips.”

Underwood, who was eliminated from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette after hometown dates, said that he ended up enjoying the downtime in Mexico too much to try and exercise.

“It’s a big bro-session with the guys. For the girls too, a lot of hanging out and having fun,” he said. “We’re eating a lot of chips and a lot of guacamole and a lot of jicama. We got our tan on, we got after the chicken tacos. It was a lot of fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Viall Talks ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: I Don’t Know Why Colton Is Under Fire

The Bachelor and Bachelorette mansion famously does not have a gym, and contestants have to work out sans equipment or with what they can fit in their suitcases. Brian Abasolo, who won Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, brought along an ab wheel for his time in the mansion.

“I actually brought a device like this on the show,” he explained during an appearance on The Doctors, where he showed off his ab workout. “There is no gym at the mansion on The Bachelorette, so a lot of the guys were using this. There was a line out the door.”

Beyond the lack of exercise, Underwood’s time in Paradise has been dramatic so far. He’s gone back and forth about committing to a relationship with Tia Booth, and broke down in tears during Tuesday’s episode after Kufrin showed up at the beach. But after a heart-to-heart with Kufrin, Underwood felt better.

“You’ve given me that closure that I think I was looking for,” he said. “I’m going to try to give it my all.”