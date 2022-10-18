Casey Woods' exit from season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise was dramatic — and caused serious injury.

Woods, 37, revealed through his Instagram story during last night's episode that four months after filming, he still has "three broken bones" and had "three operations" — and his foot is still in a cast.

"One sad guy here," he said.

On last night's episode, Woods passed out after he informed Brittany Galvin that Paradise newcomer Peter Izzo had said negative things about her.

After their conversation, Galvin confronted Izzo, and Woods told Wells Adams, "I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out," and suddenly collapsed.

casey woods/instagram

Woods said that he fainted due to heat and stress. Medics arrived and determined a serious injury.

In a separate post on his Instagram story from Monday night, he added: "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months."

Woods, who made his Bachelor Nation debut during season 18 of The Bachelorette, also shared posts from fans on his Instagram story and added additional commentary about his injury.

In one fan post that he shared, Woods added, "I think most people don't how severe the injury was."

casey woods/instagram

In another, he shared that the injury caused him an hour-long ambulance ride to the hospital and continued to thank fans for their support.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.