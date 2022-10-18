Lifestyle Health 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods 'Hasn't Walked in 4 Months' After Injury on the Show Casey Woods shared the extent of his injury — multiple broken bones that required three surgeries By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 05:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Casey Woods' exit from season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise was dramatic — and caused serious injury. Woods, 37, revealed through his Instagram story during last night's episode that four months after filming, he still has "three broken bones" and had "three operations" — and his foot is still in a cast. "One sad guy here," he said. On last night's episode, Woods passed out after he informed Brittany Galvin that Paradise newcomer Peter Izzo had said negative things about her. After their conversation, Galvin confronted Izzo, and Woods told Wells Adams, "I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out," and suddenly collapsed. casey woods/instagram Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now? Woods said that he fainted due to heat and stress. Medics arrived and determined a serious injury. In a separate post on his Instagram story from Monday night, he added: "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months." Woods, who made his Bachelor Nation debut during season 18 of The Bachelorette, also shared posts from fans on his Instagram story and added additional commentary about his injury. In one fan post that he shared, Woods added, "I think most people don't how severe the injury was." casey woods/instagram 'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Announcement Includes Fan Favorites Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio In another, he shared that the injury caused him an hour-long ambulance ride to the hospital and continued to thank fans for their support. Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.