Bachelor In Paradise Alum Demi Burnett Says She's 11 Months Sober: 'This Is Wild'

After publicly opening up about her mental health struggles earlier this year, Burnett revealed her sobriety this week in a social media post

Bachelor alum Demi Burnett shared a candid Tweet with her fans on Wednesday.

"I haven't had a sip of alcohol in 11 months," Burnett, 27, wrote.

This news comes after Burnett publicly shared her autism diagnosis on Instagram in February and being open on Instagram in January about her frequent emotional breakdowns. "BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" she wrote in that post.

Burnett, who first joined Bachelor nation as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and subsequently competed on seasons 6 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, said that she is continuing to grow.

In her Tweet she described her life before sobriety: "I used to be drunk all day every day," she wrote. "I used to drink almost a bottle of Tito's a day. I honestly never thought I could do this. I never thought I would be able to not drink. This is wild man"

On June 22, Burnett Tweeted "Since my sobriety, I have EVOLVED and I'm so ready to be back in front of a camera🎥 👩✨"

She has also recently used her Twitter account to share her support of reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as to point out injustices in the U.S. prison system, in which her mother is currently imprisoned.

Burnett is not the only celebrity who has opened up about her newly sober life. Other celebrities have also gone public about their past alcohol use and are now embracing sobriety. In March, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her sobriety in an Instagram post captioned "Wow first award season no booze!!!"