Bachelor Clayton Echard Opens Up About Struggling with Body Dysmorphia: 'It's Always There'

The former football player said he worried ahead of filming The Bachelor that seeing himself on camera "was going to put me in a dark little spiral"

Along with the pressure of searching for his soulmate on national TV, current Bachelor Clayton Echard had another major concern — a resurgence of his body dysmorphia.

The reality star and former football player, 28, opened up about his struggles with body dysmorphia on the latest episode of the Bachelor Nation podcast Talking It Out. Speaking with hosts and former contestants Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, Echard said that he worried about how he would look ahead of filming.

"I remember that was a big thought I had — the camera adds 10 lbs. So I'm going to be honest with you — I was kind of scared," he said. "I was like, here, we're going to find out right now how I look on camera, I have no idea. And I was afraid that it was going to put me in a little dark spiral, like, you look fat."

Echard said that "you can never shake that body dysmorphia — it's always there."

"You can kind of get it under control in some realms, and I've done that through diet. But it's always going to be there," he continued.

For the most part, Echard is managing his body dysmorphia, he said. But it will also surge back up, particularly with social media.

"I'm at a better place where I'm okay with it now because I've had enough people say like, 'hey, you look like you're in good shape.' But all it takes is three comments back to back to back to say, 'you look kind of fat,' and that's all it takes. All of a sudden it puts you right back into that negative mindset. That's kind of the power of body dysmorphia and the fear of it is like, you never truly get rid of it."

Johnson asked how Echard has worked to correct his body dysmorphia, and the current Bachelor said that it helps to keep a steady routine of exercise and healthy eating. But Echard added that it takes mental work.

"I think the tough part about body dysmorphia is it's so visual. So unless you can change the way you can view yourself, you're never going to truly shake it because it's what you see," he said. "Everyone wants to see a picture, everyone wants to look in the mirror and go, I actually like what I'm seeing today. It's not a quick fix, it never will be."

Echard also pointed out that what may work for him won't necessarily work for another person.