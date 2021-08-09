Baby Girl Intubated with COVID Airlifted 150 Miles Due to Hospital Bed Shortage in Houston

An 11-month-old is recovering after she was moved to another hospital in the state

A baby girl intubated with COVID-19 had to be airlifted 150 miles to another hospital with Houston children's hospitals at full capacity.

The child, Ava Amira Rivera, has made "an amazing recovery" and is now off of a breathing machine after she was moved to another hospital in Texas, Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center – Temple, told CNN.

"She's no longer requiring the breathing machine. She's actually off that right now… and she's actually resting with mom. She's looking great," Lucia said.

Rivera had tested positive for COVID-19 and started having seizures, leading doctors at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital to quickly intubate the 11-month-old. But when the hospital, which does not typically care for children, tried to move her to a pediatric hospital in Houston, there were no available beds.

On Thursday, they moved Rivera to the hospital in Temple to continue her care.

"Like us, a lot of the children's hospitals are at or near capacity," Lucia said. "That's where we are a lot of days right now. We, fortunately, once they reached out to us, although we're a long way away, were able to help her."

Rivera is now in "very stable" condition, Lucia said.

"She's doing great and on her way back to full health."

Texas is dealing with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with the delta variant circulating through the state, where just 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations have increased by 102% over the last 14 days, and as of Aug. 8, there are 8,566 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

Lucia said that pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are far higher now than any time last year. In 2020, they had two or three cases at the most, and lately they've had five to seven.

"With the delta variant we certainly are seeing just more infectivity across the population that includes kids, that includes infants as well," the doctor said. "And with this particular surge we are seeing more kids that are symptomatic that test positive, more babies that are symptomatic and test positive. We're also hospitalizing more and a few of those unfortunately are requiring critical care services [though] that's not particularly common."

